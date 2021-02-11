McDonald’s announces return of the ‘Hi-C Orange Lavaburst’ craze

McDonald’s has announced that Hi-C Orange drink will return to restaurants across the country after it was taken off menus in 2017. Fans have petitioned for its return for years.

“To those who have passionately asked for us to bring it back over the years, we’re excited to say we ‘C’ you,” stated a McDonald’s press release on Wednesday, Feb. 10. “Your tweets, DMs and petitions asking for its return gave our social media community manager a LOT of content to choose from for an important menu team meeting this morning … and thanks to you, Hi-C Orange Lavaburst will return to McDonald’s menus this year as a regular soft-drink option.”