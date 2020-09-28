Meadowlark is next collaboration partner for Jollity, the downtown restaurant that hasn’t opened yet

Meadowlark restaurant in Washington Twp. is the next collaboration partner for Jollity, a restaurant that is still under development in the Fire Blocks District of downtown Dayton.
The two eateries will join to offer a special “Jollity X Meadowlark" three-course brunch on Sunday, Oct. 11, at Meadowlark, 5531 Far Hills Ave.
Jollity’s founders have been introducing themselves via pop-up events at other venues, including, most recently, Toxic Brew Co. craft brewery in Dayton’s Oregon District and The Century bourbon bar in downtown Dayton.
Jollity is the brainchild of three local entrepreneurs — Zackary Weiner, Brendon Miller and Nathan Heil — who have experience working at some of Dayton’s most high-profile restaurants. Plans call for opening Jollity at 127 E. Third St. early next year.
The three-course collaborative brunch will feature Fry Bread, with pickled stone fruit, fruit jam, honeycomb, fresh herbs and cheese; Brisket Biscuit, with beef brisket with a caramelized onion demi with soft scrambled egg, American cheese and a biscuit from new downtown Dayton bakery Salt Block Biscuit Co. (A vegetarian alternative is available); and Buckwheat Crepes, with roasted kabocha squash, cherries, brown butter walnuts, smoky maple and spiced butter. Seasonal Mimosas will be available for an upcharge.
There will be two seatings for the brunch, at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The cost is $40. With a “leave the bottle” tableside bottle of Champagne and a carafe of seasonal mixer to blend with the sparkler, the cost is $75.
The brunch is a ticketed event, and tickets are available on Eventbrite. Details are available on the Facebook events page “Jollity X Meadowlark.”