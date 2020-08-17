MEAT LOVERS REJOICE: Burgers, bacon square off against each other at local restaurants this week

Yes, it’s true: the Ohio Beef Council’s “Dayton Burger Week” kicked off Aug. 17, and runs through Aug. 23, deliciously overlapping the Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s “Bacon Week” promotion that launched Aug. 15, and runs through Aug. 22. More than a dozen local restaurants are participating in each promotion.

For Dayton Burger Week, at least 14 Miami Valley restaurants are offering special burgers for $6. Burger “passports” will be available at participating Burger Week locations. Diners who score four or more stamps on their passports can enter to win an “ultimate grill-out party” courtesy of the Ohio Beef Council. Restaurants in four other cities — Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo — are doing the same thing this week.