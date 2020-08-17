X

MEAT LOVERS REJOICE: Burgers, bacon square off against each other at local restaurants this week

During Bacon Week, Rip Rap Roadhouse will sell a Bacon lattice burger, which is a beef burger topped with a bacon lattice, bacon jam, your choice of American, cheddar, provolone or pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles on a toasted bun. CONTRIBUTED
During Bacon Week, Rip Rap Roadhouse will sell a Bacon lattice burger, which is a beef burger topped with a bacon lattice, bacon jam, your choice of American, cheddar, provolone or pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles on a toasted bun. CONTRIBUTED

What to Do | Aug 17, 2020
By Mark Fisher

Dueling themed restaurant promotions celebrating burgers and bacon have set a collision course this week, setting up meat lovers for a taste of paradise.

Yes, it’s true: the Ohio Beef Council’s “Dayton Burger Week” kicked off Aug. 17, and runs through Aug. 23, deliciously overlapping the Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s “Bacon Week” promotion that launched Aug. 15, and runs through Aug. 22. More than a dozen local restaurants are participating in each promotion.

For Dayton Burger Week, at least 14 Miami Valley restaurants are offering special burgers for $6. Burger “passports” will be available at participating Burger Week locations. Diners who score four or more stamps on their passports can enter to win an “ultimate grill-out party” courtesy of the Ohio Beef Council. Restaurants in four other cities — Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo — are doing the same thing this week.

ExploreNO CANCELING THIS: Dayton Burger Week is on at 14 local restaurants this week

Participating restaurants include 571 Grill & Draft House, Brixx Ice Co., Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro, Carmel’s, The Draft Bar & Grill, Flipside Liberty Township, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Mackenzie River Pizza Grill Pub, Mudlick Tap House, Romer’s Bar & Grill, Root Beer Stande, Smokin Bar-B-Que, The Famous Restaurant and Watermark. To catch any updates to the list, go to www.daytonburgerweek.com.

The Third Annual Dayton Burger Week Presented by The Ohio Beef Council includes the $6 Mac Attack from Watermark — a 1/3 lb. all-beef patty with House-made Mac & Cheese, Special Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Straws, Pickles and Shredded Lettuce on a Brioche Bun. CONTRIBUTED
The Third Annual Dayton Burger Week Presented by The Ohio Beef Council includes the $6 Mac Attack from Watermark — a 1/3 lb. all-beef patty with House-made Mac & Cheese, Special Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Straws, Pickles and Shredded Lettuce on a Brioche Bun. CONTRIBUTED

The slogan for the Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s 2020 Bacon Week Promotion is “Go Pig or Go Home,” and participating restaurants are getting an assist from Bud Light and the Ohio Pork Council to do just that by preparing several bacon-centric dishes and offering Bud Light specials.

ExploreSneak peek at the crispy, crunchy, crave-worthy Bacon Week menus that launched over the weekend
ajc.com

Participating restaurants listed on the MVRA Bacon Week web site include Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering, Archer’s Tavern, Bunkers Sports Bar and Grill, Buckhorn Tavern, Chappys Social House, The Dock, The Florentine Restaurant, Hanks Local, Heather’s Coffee & Cafe, Meadowlark, Mr. Boro’s Tavern, Nick’s Restaurant, Rip Rap Roadhouse, Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill, and Wheat Penny Oven and Bar.

Some restaurants in each promotion are offering their special meals for curbside carryout and delivery.

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.