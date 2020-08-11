Where you can see Metallica virtual drive-in concert close to home this weekend

Legendary rock band Metallica is the latest group to take their show on the road, virtually, to drive-in theaters across the nation.
Encore Drive-in Nights presents the third event in its concert series with Metallica and special guests Three Days Grace on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Participating local drive-in theaters include the Melody 49 in Brookville, the Dixie Twin Drive-in Theatre in Dayton, the Caesar Creek Drive-in in Wilmington, the Holiday Auto Theatre in Hamilton, the Sidney Auto Vue Drive-in and the Starlite Drive-in in Amelia. Showtimes vary per theater.
Tickets start at $155 per vehicle and are still available at Ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica. One ticket is good for admission for one standard passenger car or truck (RVs and limousines not permitted) with no more than six people. General admission parking is first-come, first-served. Some theaters are offering VIP packages that include premium parking.
As part of the drive-in event series, these all-new performances will be filmed exclusively for each one-night-only event, and include interviews with the performers. Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton (with special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins) have presented drive-in shows this summer.
“In all of rock, it literally doesn’t get any bigger than Metallica,” said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live, in a news release. “Over the course of their career, these guys have completely redefined rock, touring and frankly what’s possible in terms of success in this industry. We’ve seen with our first two Encore Nights Drive-In concerts that fans absolutely dig the drive-in experience and we know that Metallica is going to blow the top off of this thing and take it to a whole new level.”
Every ticket purchase will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s “S&M2,” an album documenting the two historic concerts that reunited the band and San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years.