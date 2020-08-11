Where you can see Metallica virtual drive-in concert close to home this weekend

As part of the drive-in event series, these all-new performances will be filmed exclusively for each one-night-only event, and include interviews with the performers. Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton (with special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins) have presented drive-in shows this summer.

“In all of rock, it literally doesn’t get any bigger than Metallica,” said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live, in a news release. “Over the course of their career, these guys have completely redefined rock, touring and frankly what’s possible in terms of success in this industry. We’ve seen with our first two Encore Nights Drive-In concerts that fans absolutely dig the drive-in experience and we know that Metallica is going to blow the top off of this thing and take it to a whole new level.”

Every ticket purchase will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s “S&M2,” an album documenting the two historic concerts that reunited the band and San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years.