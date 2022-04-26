Miami Valley Restaurant Association announces new festivals

4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 day of

Wine Fest and the Front Street Art Show is back at The Greene this year from 5-10 p.m. Live music featuring Alexis Gomez will take place. A Bud Light Beer Garden will be open for those who prefer hops to grapes. Food vendors will include Rolling Indulgence and Condado Tacos. Cost includes 10 two-ounce samples as well as a souvenir wine glass. For tickets go to www.universe.com and search for Wine Tasting and Front Street Art Fest.

June 25: Pickle Fest at Austin Landing

10400 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg

Cost: Free entry, prices of food and beverage varies

This new event is kind of a big dill. Zahora says the interest in this event is off the charts. Festivities will include live music, a beer garden, bloody Mary’s, and lot’s of great pickle creations. Restaurants include: Rolling indulgence, El Meson, McNasty’s, 1776 Grill and more.

July 2: Stars, Stripes and Suds- Summer Beer Festival at The Greene

4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of

This new event will feature The Kevin McCoy Band playing as you enjoy 12 four-oz. beer pours with a souvenir glass.

July 9: Kickin Chicken Wing Festival at Fraze Pavilion

695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Cost: Free entry, prices of food and beverage varies

This very popular event celebrating the mighty chicken wing kicks off at 3 p.m. Participating restaurants include: Amber Rose, Archers Tavern, Nick’s Restaurant, Romer’s and Rolling Indulgence.

July 20: Sneak Peek to Summer Restaurant Week, location and details to be announced later.

July 24: Yuengling Summer Music Fest at Austin Landing

10400 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg

Cost: Free entry, prices of food and beverage varies

Country music will be served up all day long at this event alongside food and cold Yuengling beer. Up and coming country star Cooper Alan will headline the festivities with a high energy throwdown. Cooper’s music has been streamed over 50 million times. His hit singles include “New Normal”, “Tough Ones”, “Colt 45 (Country Remix)”, “Can’t Dance”, and many more. Onsite food includes: Rolling Indulgence, 1776 Grill, El Meson, Pa’s Pork among others.

July 24-31: Summer Restaurant Week

Location: At various restaurants across the Miami Valley

This popular restaurant promotion features special three course meals with pricing that starts at $20.22.

Aug. 6: Seltzer Fest and Front Street Art Show Austin Landing

10400 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 day of

Who doesn’t love the refreshing taste of a nice cold seltzer? With more than 35 seltzers to try this will be an event seltzer lovers won’t want to miss. There will be an art show featuring local artists work from Front Street Gallery in conjunction with this event. Ticket price buys a souvenir sampling glass and 10 4 oz. seltzer pours.

Aug. 11: Taste of the Greene

4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of

There is live music featuring The Michelle Robison Band to listen to as you try out bites and items from restaurants located at the Greene. There are limited tickets available to this event. For tickets, go to www.universe.com and search for Taste of The Greene.

Aug. 13: Bacon Fest at Fraze Pavilion

695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Cost: Free entry, prices of food and beverage varies

This event is always packed with people looking to celebrate the best that a pig has to offer. Participating restaurants include Rolling Indulgence, Amber Rose, 1776 Grill, JA’s and Sweet-Umm’s, Archer’s and more.

Aug. 27: Taco & Nacho Fest at Austin Landing

10400 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg

Cost: Free entry, prices of food and beverage varies

This brand new food festival is “nacho” typical food fest with vendors solely focused on different types of tacos and nachos to enjoy. Food vendors include: El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, 1776 Grill, JA’s and Sweet-Umm’s, Pa’s Pork, Chuy’s and What The Taco. Sesh’s new Spicy Margarita and Cutwater Margaritas as well as the Bud Light Beer garden will be available and open for business should you have to quench your thirst. Special margarita and tequila tastings will also be taking place.

Sept. 17: Beer Fest and Air Force Marathon After Party at The Greene

4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of

The fourth Air Force Marathon After Party will take place from 5-10 p.m. at The Greene’s Town Square with live music from Until Rust. This event sells out every year, so get your tickets while you can. Tickets buy 12 four-oz. beer samples and a souvenier mini mug. For tickets, go to www.universe.com and search for Beer Fest and Air Force Marathon After Party.

Oct. 15: Octoberfest Beer Tasting at The Greene

4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

Information and a ticket link will be posted as soon as details are complete. Spungewurthy will be the featured band for the event.

The schedule for Party in the Park concerts at Austin Landing has also been released:

• May 20: Live music featuring the Naked Karate Girls benefiting MVRA

• June 4: Live music featuring ESC4P3 benefiting the Skylar Kooken Foundation

• July 22: Live music featuring Stranger benefiting Pink Ribbon Girls

• August 5: Live music featuring LDNL benefiting MVDSA

• September 2: TBD benefiting SICSA

Zahora says she will also be bringing back Buckeye Vodka’s Battle of the Bartenders and Buckeye Vodka’s Let’s Get Brunch with plans to announce details and dates in the near future.

“These events make a huge impact all around — for the public, for the destinations, for the restaurants and for the economy. Our Party the Park events have a lot of people attend and benefit area charities. People attend these events and try a new restaurant or trucks. Restaurant Week brings people to the restaurants during a slower time for them. It’s all about creating events for the public to enjoy our restaurants, trucks, art and more in the Miami Valley,” said Zahora.

