Miami Valley Triumphs to host national sports car event at state park

Car enthusiasts across the country are gearing up for the Triumph Register of America (TRA) annual meet in Hueston Woods this week.

The event, hosted this year by the Miami Valley Triumphs, runs this Monday through Friday. The meet will include a car show open to the public 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, June 21 behind the Hueston Woods Lodge. Attendees can vote on their favorite car during the show, and the event will also include a judged competition. Other events throughout the week include a covered bridge tour, tech sessions, a picnic at Miami University and more.

Bruce Clough, a member of the Miami Valley Triumphs and the event coordinator, says the week is shaping up to be a success with 80 cars registered from has far away as Oregon and Texas. While everyone involved has been brought together by their shared passion for Triumph vehicles, Clough said the people themselves are what make meets like this worth it.

“The cars are what they are, but the people are the most interesting,” Clough said. “After a while, you know their families, so this is kind of like a family reunion.”

The TRA formed in 1974 to connect owners of Triumph vehicles. The Triumph Motor Company, a British manufacturer, began as a bicycle company in the late 1800s before producing its first car in 1923. It was acquired by Leyland Motors in 1960 and continued producing vehicles until 1984, but the TRA focuses on models produced between 1953 and 1967.

John Huddy, the national meet coordinator for the TRA, has owned his Triumph for 53 years. He’s bringing it to Oxford from his home in Columbus.

“There’s very few people who have had [their cars] as long as I have, but a lot of people have owned their cars for 10, 15, 20 years,” Huddy said.

Beyond the car show itself, Huddy is also looking forward to the heavy parts auction where people can sell their equipment.

“People bring parts that they want to sell, and they’re not just old greasy, nasty things,” Huddy said. “They’ve cleaned them up and painted them and everything else.”

Miami Valley Triumph also has monthly membership meetings and other events throughout the year. The TRA has 26 local chapters across the country, with four based in Ohio.