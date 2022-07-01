Middletown Arts Center has options for summer classes, workshops

A: The benefits of art are vast. The process of creating and finishing a piece of tangible artwork offers a wonderful sense accomplishment. Art is an important creative and social outlet and is well known to have therapeutic values and reduce stress. Some students may be continuing to develop long honed skills and techniques, and for others art might be a new experience, and that’s okay, too. We encourage anyone who’s ever been curious about art, exploring their creativity, or even making new friends, to try a class or one-day workshop here at the MAC.

Q: Why is it important for individuals to explore and grow their artistic talents through class offerings at MAC?

A: We feel privileged to be able to provide our community with such a high caliber resource for art education and enrichment. Our instructors are not only educated and experienced, but they also have a passion for teaching. Our instructors are college professors, professional artists and retired art teachers… all with an abundance of experience and knowledge to share with our students.

Q: What would you hope participants would gain or walk away with after participating in a class?

A: We want students to not only grow in their creative journeys, but to become a part of our community and gain a sense of belonging.

Stained glass is one of the classes offered at the Middletown Arts Center in the summer of 2022. CONTRIBUTED

Q: The Printmaking Workshop is one new offering. Tell us about it and why you wanted to offer the course?

A: This summer we are enhancing our current programming with the addition and expansion of some classes. Our Printmaking Workshop will allow students to explore positive and negative space through carving and texture in a fun, casual environment.

The MAC is always striving to offer fresh, new opportunities that will appeal to everyone. We are also actively hiring new instructors so that we can expand our programming with diverse offerings.

ADULT CLASSES

Stained Glass: Under the instruction of accomplished local glass artist John Ferrando (owner of Haute Fusion), students will learn the basics to the art of stained glass. In this six-week class, students will be guided through a comprehensive step-by-step walk-through of how to design and then construct a unique stained-glass panel using the copper foil method. No experience required.

Drawing: Open to ages 13 and up, this class is for levels beginner to advanced, with the instructor helping students accomplish their individual goals. Students may choose any single drawing media or combination of drawing media. Beginning students will have the opportunity through simple exercises to become familiar with their drawing tools and creating the effects needed for success before moving on to more challenging projects. Pencil, graphite, color pencil or pastels.

Fiber Arts: Intermediate- to advanced-level knitters should have a project in mind and bring proper yarn and supplies. MAC’s skilled instructor can offer guidance on a variety of projects, including facets of fiber arts such as cables, color work, socks, entrelac, and intarsia. She also encourages students interested in learning the basics of macramé, crochet and knitting.

Watercolor: With several watercolor classes to choose from, MAC offers something for every level of watercolorist. In our beginner’s class, the instructor’s objective is to provide the basic instruction in the technology of watercolor painting, i.e., how it works so you can learn to paint and understand what you are doing. Anyone can learn to paint and paint reasonably well if you are willing to put in the time and effort. Other class options offer opportunities to rekindle one’s creative spirit with demonstrations, group critiques, new tips and brush techniques, color theory, and problem solving.

YOUTH/TEEN CLASSES

In “Terrific Tesselations” for grades 2-6, students will practice math and make art by creating tessellations in the manner of M.C. Escher. Open to students of all skill levels. All supplies included.

In “Clay FUNdamentals” for grades 7-12, students will explore basic hand-building methods through various projects including remaking an ancient piece of pottery out of coils and using slabs to create a decorative box. Students will finish pieces with bright underglaze colors. All levels of experience are welcome. Students with experience will be encouraged to work on individual goals and projects with the guidance of the instructor. All supplies will be provided.

In “Youth Painting” for grades 4-8, students will learn the basics of acrylic painting projects by planning and painting a picture with an experienced art educator. Supplies will be provided for use in class.

MAC also offers a “Summer Fun Workshop” for ages 5-7, where experienced youth art instructor Becky Botos completes multiple fun, play-based projects with students as they work on introductory, age-appropriate skills like color exploration, mixed media techniques, and more.

MORE INFO

Registration: Open now

Classes and workshops: Tuesday through Aug. 25

Register online: middletownartscenter.com/class-workshops.