Nashville-based Eagles tribute band set to play in Fairfield next month

Eagles fans should get a unique experience next month when a Nashville, Tenn.-based tribute band recreates a concert experience that helped to define a generation of music.
With no backing tracks or harmonizers, 7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience performs the hits of the iconic rock band. The band will perform at 8 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive.
“Every show features one brilliant hit single after another with some mighty Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Glenn Frey solo surprises sprinkled into the mix,” according to a release from the city of Fairfield. “7 Bridges offers the perfect blend of songs to capture all levels of Eagles devotees.”
7 Bridges features Jay Sweet in the role of Glenn Frey, Keith Thomas performing as Don Henley, Joe Sax filling two roles (Randy Meisner and Timothy B. Schmit), Richie Scholl playing the Joe Walsh role, and Brian Franklin performing in the Don Felder spot. Member Vernon Roop performs as touring drummer Joe Vitale.
Some of the Eagles songs the group will perform include “Heartache Tonight,” “Witchy Woman,” “One of These Nights,” “Hotel California,” “Take it to the Limit.”
Tickets for the 7 Bridges show are $48 for orchestra seating and $45 for stadium seating. Call the box office at 513-867-5348 or purchase online at www.FairfieldOH.gov/tickets.
This concert is part of the Fairfield Signature Sessions series, which is sponsored by the Journal-News and Courtyard Marriott, and funded in part by a grant from the Ohio Arts Council.
