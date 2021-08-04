National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: Your guide to the best cookies in the Miami Valley

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the nation will celebrate its love of the most classic cookie on the bakery shelf: the chocolate chip cookie.
If you’re hoping to sink your sweet tooth into a chocolate chip cookie on the big day, look no further than these Miami Valley bakeries. After all, these are the best chocolate chip cookies in the Dayton area.
🍪The Cookieologist
Chocolate chip cookie: Notorious C.H.I.P., a combination of semi-sweet chocolate chips and dark/milk chocolate callets.
🍪Ashley’s Pastry Shop
Location: 21 Park Ave., Dayton
Chocolate chip cookie: Standard chocolate chip cookies
🍪Boosalis Baking & Cafe
Credit: Photo by Ron Alvey
Location: 175 E. Alex Bell Rd. #280, Centerville
Chocolate chip cookie: Chocolate Chunk Cookies
🍪ele Cake Co.
Locations: 1279 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, 810 E. Dixie Dr., Dayton and 3680 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg
Chocolate chip cookie: Original Chocolate Chip Cookie and Cookie Sandwich
🍪Dorothy Lane Market
Locations: 2710 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, 6177 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, 6177 Far Hills Ave., Washington Township and 740 N Main St., Springboro
Chocolate chip cookie: Variety will depend upon location
🍪Sweet Adaline’s Bakery
Credit: Sweet Adaline's Bakery
Location: 29 E. Main St., Tipp City
Chocolate chip cookie: Original chocolate chip cookie that consists of morsels of chocolate chips blended with a brown sugar cookie flavor