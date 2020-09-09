New business aims to cure at-home quarantine blues

“I think kind of in my professional roles, I’ve had a lot of opportunities to work on events and always found myself loading the same things into my car every single time and kind of realized, okay, this isn’t just me,” Ferguson said. “Everyone who throws events like this or throws a party needs the same set of 20, 30 things, whatever it might be.”

Every good party needs something more to do than just talk, as Ferguson put it, and that was the motivation behind Event Drop.

Explore Annual pumpkin glow gutted by coronavirus pandemic

Event Drop currently serves parties located within 15 miles of downtown Dayton, however, pricing for events that are longer or farther away will be provided in response to the event request.

Volleyball court kits are available for $125, and badminton and pickleball court kits will soon be available.

“I’ve always just enjoyed growing up (when) we’d set up a volleyball court in our backyard or I’d build a full-blown wiffleball stadium," Ferguson said. “So it’s just sort of, those are games I enjoy and something that nobody wants to buy, set up and (then) use it once a year. So these provide kind of that more significant offering that people love to add for an event but they don’t have to store it, take care of it or even know how to set it up.”

People can request a kit at eventdrop.com.