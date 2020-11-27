NEW DETAILS: Scene 75′s expected November reopening pushed back

The wait for the planned reopening of one of the region’s premier entertainment attractions has been extended into next month.
Scene75, located at 6196 Poe Ave. in Vandalia, originally planned to reopen in mid-to late-November after 18 months of extensive renovations and repairs following the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.
An official opening date has not yet been set, but Scene75 officials now expect that date to be in the first half of December. This news outlet will stay updated with the latest Scene75 reopening news.
“Right now, we’re just waiting on final inspections, and that’s why we’re unable to give a specific date,” said Maggie McCartney, Scene75 director of art and design.
The tornadoes caused significant damage to the entertainment center. Flooding occurred throughout the building, the roof needed to be removed and rebuilt, and many attractions were demolished. This rebuild was already going to take months, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing construction delays.
“As soon as we can get these doors open, we’re going to open them up,” McCartney said.