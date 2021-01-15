New Gem City Market is poised to hire 24 as it gears up to open

When the grocery store opens its doors — perhaps before the end of March — about 40% of its workers will be full-time employees. Workers will also have the option to become employee-owners, according to Bahan-Harris.

All open positions start at $17 an hour, but depending on experience, could pay more. Visit gemcitymarketcooperative.easyapply.co to see all available positions and their job descriptions.

“The market is much-needed for many things our community, including jobs and the economy,” Bahan-Harris said. “So, when I see people who apply (from within) the community, I will take special note of that.”

So while the market is not hiring exclusively from surrounding neighborhoods, Bahan-Harris said special metrics are in place in the hiring process so that GCM ensures it’s truly honoring the needs of the community.

As the market nears its long-awaited finish line, Bahan-Harris only grows more focused, while trying to keep her excitement in check.

“If I get too excited, I won’t be able to focus,” Bahan-Harris said. “So as the manager, I am breathing in other people’s excitement, but there’s just so much to open a store — from picking the vendor, to random stuff like the color on the wall.”