X

New skincare business comes to Oakwood

O.I. Medical Aesthetics, 2523 Far Hills Ave., provides a menu of aesthetic services and medical-grade products. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
O.I. Medical Aesthetics, 2523 Far Hills Ave., provides a menu of aesthetic services and medical-grade products. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Lisa Powell

A new business focused on skin care health for men and women has opened in Oakwood.

O.I. Medical Aesthetics, 2523 Far Hills Ave., provides a menu of aesthetic services and medical-grade products.

Microneedling, chemical peels, fillers and injections of wrinkle relaxing neurotoxins such as Botox, are among the services available.

O.I. Medical Aesthetics, 2523 Far Hills Ave., provides a menu of aesthetic services and medical-grade products. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
O.I. Medical Aesthetics, 2523 Far Hills Ave., provides a menu of aesthetic services and medical-grade products. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dr. Timothy Hilty is the medical director of the facility staffed by Lindsey Bowen, a certified physicians assistant, and Megan Beyerle, MSN, RN.

“We want people to feel and look their best,” Beyerle said. “There are services we can offer that can be life-changing for people.”

ExploreDayton Mall announces next free, drive-in concert

Medical grade skincare products from ZO Skin Health and SkinCeuticals are also available for purchase.

A second business, Sally Tahy, RN, Best Face Forward, also offers skincare treatments at the location.

O.I. Medical Aesthetics, 2523 Far Hills Ave., provides a menu of aesthetic services and medical-grade products. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
O.I. Medical Aesthetics, 2523 Far Hills Ave., provides a menu of aesthetic services and medical-grade products. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Tahy, a registered nurse for 30 years, practices non-invasive and non-surgical procedures.

Among them is Hydra-Facial, a method of cleaning, exfoliating and hydrating skin and dermaplaning, a way of removing dead skin and peach fuzz from the face.

Tahy said she enjoys helping women and men feel good about themselves. “When people see you, the first thing they see is your face.”

ExploreGet a free Graeter’s cone and support childhood cancer research

Information on services and prices for O.I. Medical Aesthetics can be found online. For appointments call (937)545-6396.

Information and scheduling for Sally Tahy, RN, Best Face Forward is available on her website.

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.