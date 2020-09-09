New skincare business comes to Oakwood

“We want people to feel and look their best,” Beyerle said. “There are services we can offer that can be life-changing for people.”

Medical grade skincare products from ZO Skin Health and SkinCeuticals are also available for purchase.

A second business, Sally Tahy, RN, Best Face Forward, also offers skincare treatments at the location.

O.I. Medical Aesthetics, 2523 Far Hills Ave., provides a menu of aesthetic services and medical-grade products. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Tahy, a registered nurse for 30 years, practices non-invasive and non-surgical procedures.

Among them is Hydra-Facial, a method of cleaning, exfoliating and hydrating skin and dermaplaning, a way of removing dead skin and peach fuzz from the face.

Tahy said she enjoys helping women and men feel good about themselves. “When people see you, the first thing they see is your face.”

Information on services and prices for O.I. Medical Aesthetics can be found online. For appointments call (937)545-6396.

Information and scheduling for Sally Tahy, RN, Best Face Forward is available on her website.