New Tipp City brewhouse set to open its doors this month

To prepare for the opening of their brewhouse, the couple has spent the past few months giving the historic building a makeover and ensuring that their space was safe enough for dine-in guests amid the coronavirus pandemic. The owners are also nearly done hiring staff to run the restaurant and going through inspections.

Though the brewhouse will only be serving light fare, they will be allowing patrons to bring in food from surrounding restaurants. This light fare presents itself in the form of thoughtful charcuterie boards with cheeses, jams, olives and crackers. The brewhouse will also be offering carryout for select draft items, though these plans have not been finalized.

This light fare includes the following items:

- Gin and Juice Salame: Lamb and a little pork for texture with crushed juniper berries and orange peel

- Soppressata: Pork salame with clove, nutmeg, ginger and black pepper

- Traditional Prosciutto: Hand-rubbed, salted and air-dried for a perfect melt-in-your-mouth texture

- Finocchiona: Tuscan-inspired, coarsely-ground salami mixed with organic fennel and spices

- Manchego cheese, aged six months: This cheese starts not only in the La Mancha region of Spain, but with milk from Manchega sheep native to the area. This semi-soft cheese — made using a pure blend of rennet, milk, and salt — is aged for six months to marry the tangy acidity of younger Manchego with the rich, nutty, almost caramel like sweetness of a “Viejo”

- Roquefort Blue Cheese: Ivory-colored paste with emerald-green veining and a creamy, moist texture

- Purple Haze Goat Cheese: Distinct and unexpected marriage of lavender and hand-harvested fennel goat cheese

- White Sharp Cheddar: Natural, premium crafted Wisconsin cheeses made in small batches and aged just the right amount of time

Here's a sneak peek inside Chaffee's Brewhouse, located at 15 S. Second St. in downtown Tipp City. The brewhouse, with an opening date to be announced, will feature a full bar with Ohio craft beer, craft cocktails, mocktails, wine and carryout beer. Pictured are co-owners Shawn Richards & Lisa Smith-Richards. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Just like every other business venture during the coronavirus pandemic, Chaffee’s Brewhouse has faced new and unexpected hurdles throughout the opening process. Despite the new protocols and procedures that have come about because of the coronavirus, Smith-Richards and her husband have been rolling with the punches.

“There’s just a lot more rules to follow now,” said Smith-Richards. So, we were already on a steep learning curve and this just adds to that. The Health Department has been great about communicating with us and just telling us what needs to be done, but the rules change a lot. We’ve just been trying to work with them as best we can.”

To meet these new regulations, Chaffee’s Brewhouse has ensured that all of the tables are spaced at least six feet apart from one another. And, in accordance with the state mandate, all employees and customers are required to wear masks unless they are consuming food or beverages.

Eventually, the brewhouse will also be opening up its patio space to the public, though it will not be ready for service for the next month or so, according to Smith-Richards.

Explore The best places to eat in charming Tipp City

Despite any and all hurdles presented by the coronavirus pandemic, Smith-Richards and her husband have worked tirelessly to create a space that many Tipp City residents have been waiting to frequent for years — and, at the end of the day, it’s their clientele and community that matter the most to the owners of Chaffee’s Brewhouse.

“We’re looking forward to our grand opening that’s a month or so away so that we can get the chance to really celebrate and define what our community needs,” said Richards.

Chaffee’s Brewhouse is located at 15 S. 2nd St. in downtown Tipp City. Stay tuned for opening announcements by heading to the brewhouse’s Facebook page and website.