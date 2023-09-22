Niederman Family Farm’s Fall Festival opens with new corn maze, miniature golf and more

One of the most popular venues people visit in the fall is Niederman Family Farm, which brings back its fall festival this weekend.

“Fall is such a fun time. People get so nostalgic about being outside and celebrating the harvest. Our hayrides are so much fun, and groups will reserve a bonfire, and come out and roast s’mores and hot dogs,” said Bethann Niederman, who serves as the “director of fun.”

Niederman Family Farm will host its annual Fall Festival today through Oct. 29.

“Thursday is a great day to come. It’s the start of the weekend, and it’s not super busy, so we make that Thursday ticket really inviting,” Niederman said.

The price of admission includes a lot of activities — a corn maze, a mini-corn maze, an obstacle course, a climbing web, duck races, a visit to the pumpkin patch, a wagon ride, a jumping/bounce pillow, animals, games and more.

“I’m most excited about seeing friends and families return, who make us an annual tradition. This is our 23rd season, and it’s so amazing, because I’m starting to see kids bring their kids that came here with their families as little ones. It’s like a giant family reunion,” Niederman said.

The farm has a new community bonfire pit available to anyone to sit and eat funnel cakes or donuts. The farm has also added a miniature golf course.

This year, the Niederman Family Farm Corn Maze is “Bee Happy.” The maze design features a honeycomb with a bee.

“It’s a really hard maze this year, because those honeycombs make lots of circles. I’ve been in and out, helping to set up the new game we have in the maze, and it’s challenging,” Niederman said.

There is also a shorter, Lil’ Sprout Route with a farmer’s sing-along and a story board, which is recommended for families with small children.

A low-ropes course on-site features swinging bridges, a climbing wall, and loop swings.

Many guests return annually for the cinnamon sugar donuts, apple cider slushies, and traditional fall favorites, including kettle corn, cotton candy, hand-dipped caramel apples and fudge as well as jams and jellies. New this year, in addition to the regular donuts, there will be two flavors of mini donuts, cinnamon sugar and apple cider sugar.

“There are just some traditions with fall that we are proud to be a part of,” Niederman said. “We’re close to home, and it’s great to have something close to home, where you can come out and enjoy the fall weather, the fall colors, and the fun fall foods like caramel apples, and apple cider slushies, and make memories,” Niederman said.

How to go

What: Fall Festival at Niederman Family Farm

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays 4-9 p.m., Fridays(main concession opens at 6 p.m.), 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. Closed Mondays. The farm is closed to the general public on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but open for school groups, private and corporate events by reservation.

Where: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.

Admission: $19 at the gate (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) and $15 at the gate on Thurday. Children 2 and younger are free. Group reservations are available by emailing Niederman@fuse.net. Free parking.

Online: niedermanfamilyfarm.com