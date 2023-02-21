Nuxhall Foundation’s Leading Ladies Night Out returns for 2023

Brennaman said last year’s inaugural event was “a top highlight of my year” as the 200-plus women supported the mission of the Nuxhall Foundation while sharing fun and camaraderie.

“The Brennaman and Nuxhall names go hand-in-hand in our community, and we ― yes, we let Marty tag along ― are so excited to engage with other women leaders playing a game I have grown to love,” she said.

Gray, the 2019 Joe Nuxhall Humanitarian Award recipient, has supported the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields and its special needs athletes for more than a decade.

“I have a job that allows me to tell great stories of people and things happening in our community,” she said. “Those stories unfold every season at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields as we celebrate a simple mission: making dreams come true for our athletes and their families.”

Gray said at the April 27 event, they will be able to “give special recognition to dynamic women in our community, introduce new friends to our organization, and catch up with special people we already know.”

Last year, the Leading Ladies Night Out event raised nearly $20,000 with more than 200 participants selling out an entire floor at Topgolf. Proceeds from this year’s event will support the Miracle Series, a program that provides a travel experience for a team of Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields athletes and their families.

This year, they plan to travel to the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., at their annual summer tournament. Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Sean Casey will be the tournament’s MLB ambassador. Only four Miracle Leagues nationwide have been invited to this year’s event.

In July 2022, the first Miracle Series game was played when Casey brought his Miracle League of South Hills from the greater Pittsburgh area to Fairfield.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Tickets for Leading Ladies Night Out are $150 per person or $900 for a Topgolf bay, which accommodates six attendees. Tickets include gameplay, food and beverages, giveaway items, contests, and more, and can be reserved online at www.nuxhallmiracleleague.org/ladiesnight or via email to info@nuxhallmiracleleague.org. Space at the event is limited. Corporate and individual sponsorships for the event are also available.

Any business seeking to sponsor the event should contact Nuxhall Foundation Executive Director Tyler Bradshaw at 513-839-6164 or tyler@nuxhallmiracleleague.org.