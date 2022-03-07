Oak Ridge Boys not slowing after decades of performing

Q: What’s it like working with Dave again on what is now your fourth project together?

A: We’re certainly happy with the way this one turned out. Dave really is the hottest guy in town. He listens to our feedback, of course, but we allow him to kind of take the reins. He leads us and guides us in the direction he thinks we should go but we really like that.

Q: Congratulations on 50 years with the Oak Ridge Boys. Can you remember back to your thoughts when you were asked to join the group?

A: I was in a group called JD Sumner & the Stamps Quartet and, believe it or not, I was actually singing with Elvis. I was entirely on top of the world when I got a phone call from William Lee Golden. He’s the guy in our group with the long beard, only back then he did not have that long beard. He was Mr. GQ back then and he called and said the bass singer in the Oak Ridge Boys was going to leave the group. They wanted to know if I’d be interested in the job. Here I was singing with Elvis, you know, but I had to make a decision on what to do.

Caption The Oak Ridge Boys, (left to right) Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden, Duane Allen and Richard Sterban, brings its Front Porch Singin’ Tour 2022 to the Masonic Center in Dayton on Friday, March 11. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption The Oak Ridge Boys, (left to right) Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden, Duane Allen and Richard Sterban, brings its Front Porch Singin’ Tour 2022 to the Masonic Center in Dayton on Friday, March 11. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Q: What convinced you to leave Elvis behind?

A: I had to admit, at the same time, I was a big fan of the Oak Ridge Boys. I loved the music they were making. I collected all of their albums. I really felt like the group had a great deal of potential and I wanted to be a part of it, quite simply, so I made a decision to leave Elvis and join the Oak Ridge Boys. Back then, a lot of people questioned it but I really believed I was doing the right thing. I followed my heart and now that I look back, 50 years later, I think I made a pretty good decision. It turned out OK.

Q: You were right because the group’s biggest mainstream success was ahead, including a run of country hits in the 1970s and 1980s. There have been ups and downs but the group hasn’t stopped. What keeps the Oak Ridge Boys going?

A: We don’t plan to slow down very much even though we’re not kids any longer. We’re going to play close to 150 dates this year and we like it that way. The good Lord above will let us know when it’s time to retire but we’re not quite there yet. We got a taste of what it was like to be retired during the pandemic. We’d all probably say we had mixed emotions about that. Yes, it was good to be home all of the time, when we hadn’t been home most of our lives, but we really missed performing for audiences. That’s what we live for. We feel like that’s our calling in life so we plan to keep working.”

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: The Oak Ridge Boys’ Front Porch Singin’ Tour

Where: Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 11. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Cost: $27.95-$89.95

More info: daytonmasonic.live

Artist info: www.oakridgeboys.com