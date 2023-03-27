Ohio native’s country act, War Hippies, to open for Travis Tritt at Hobart

Reis recently answered some questions about working with Brown, who he refers to by his given name of Scott.

Question: What’s going on today?

Answer: We’re home today. We just got back from Florida. We’re in the studio tomorrow and Wednesday and then we hit the road Thursday and head to Georgia. It’s always a scramble when you pick up a tour. When we went on tour with Travis Tritt in October of last year, we had to get the record done before that. It’s always about trying to meet the deadline and get everything done in conjunction with whatever big things you’re doing. It’s always a balance but it’s a lot of fun.

Q: Did you anticipate being this busy on the road when this first started?

A: No, when we first started, we had no idea what this was going to do. We just put a video of ‘O, Holy Night’ out on social media for Christmas and the response was overwhelming. It just blew up. This is the first time since 2005 that Scott has not had a show on the books for the Scooter Brown Band. We’re literally booked rock solid. You hope things like this happen, but we just did the work and it’s worked out pretty awesome. You always try to put out the best music you can and you don’t do things for accolades but they’re nice when you get them. It’s really nice to have your art received this way. To see the trajectory and the future potential of what this can do is pretty awesome.

Q: How long have you been in Nashville?

A: Well, I’ve been in and out of Nashville for about 15 years. I moved down here fulltime in 2016. I grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio. I went to Fairfield High School. My wife, Kristy, went to Tipp City High School. We lived in Tipp City for about seven years after I got back from the military. She had the cupcake shop, Sweet By Kristy. I built her that shop. Her mom owns the toy store up there, Cairns Toys so we have deep ties to that community. My family still had our house in Tipp City and I had an apartment down here so we had two homes for a while. I was living here, and they were living there. Then we sold the house in Tipp City and Kristy and Melissa moved down here in 2018. It’s been about five years since they pulled the trigger and finally got down here.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Q: The album just came out in October, what are you guys working on in the studio?

A: We have all these songs laying around, so the agenda is to put 20 more out this summer. We’ve already got 15 of them recorded. It is the serendipitous nature of having the studio and all of these opportunities we’ve had. We’re self-contained and it’s very streamlined so we’re able to get things done fast and efficiently. Not only that but the quality is on par with what else is out there and that’s the hard part. We have reputations so we totally have to bring it. Scott and I have a vast, vast history. Scott has written number ones for other people. I’ve had about six number ones and 26 Billboard Top Tens. We’re not kids. This isn’t our first rodeo, so we have to put out things to a certain level of quality and a certain standard.

Q: What has surprised you most about the War Hippies experience?

A: The response to the music. ‘American Songwriter’ magazine picked ‘Make It Out Alive’ one of the top 24 songs of all genres from 2022. We were on a list with Bonnie Raitt and John Legend. It’s like, ‘Holy cow!’ Getting the critical acclaim has been amazing and the overwhelming response from people at live shows is unbelievable. I’ve been involved in a lot of things, but this has been incredible. On the business side, I’ve seen the growth with our sponsors. Everybody that’s coming on board to help with this has been incredible. I just got a letter of intent from the CEO from The Country Network. We got approved for 10 episodes for the first season of our reality show. We have a lot of stuff going on. It’s really been amazing.

Q: What does it mean to be back out on the road opening for Travis Tritt?

A: Travis is really helping us out by taking us out on the road with him. He’s a patriot and a general. That guy is such a huge supporter of the troops. He’s a huge supporter of our country. He’s a God, country and family kind of guy and that really aligns with who we are. We really complement each other and it’s an awesome thing. I’m really excited to be at Hobart Arena. I’m excited to be back home. We’re actually going to have a day off so we can spend some time with some friends and family. I know I’m going to see a lot of familiar faces. It’s going to be really nice to come home and say high to everybody.

HOW TO GO

Who: The War Hippies with Travis Tritt

Where: Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30; doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $45-$85

More info: 937-339-2911 or hobartarena.com

Artist info: warhippies.com