Ohio zoo welcomes baby koala for first time in nearly 10 years

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is welcoming an adorable new addition: a baby koala! It’s an extra special occasion since it’s the first time this has happened in 10 years.
The baby koala, also known as a joey, is the first for his parents, Mackenzie and Nyoonbi.
Offspring stay in the mother’s pouch for about six months. According to National Geographic, koalas go into the pouch after birth because they have to grow ears, hair and be able to walk on their own. The zoo said it first began seeing possible movement in Mackenzie’s pouch during May, and the joey left the pouch Monday.
Guests will be able to see the mom and little joey at the zoo’s Gumleaf Hideout in Australian Adventure.