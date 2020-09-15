One of region’s and nation’s ‘best haunted attractions’ will not open this season

While many haunted attractions are moving forward with plans to deliver frights this season, one of the region’s most popular haunts that has been nationally recognized has decided to cancel its season.
Operators of the Lewisburg Haunted Cave shared on its Facebook page its plans to remain closed this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Greetings, fans and customers. We here at the Lewisburg Haunted Cave have had many discussions with our staff and management over the last several weeks/months regarding how to operate safely amid this dreaded Covid-19 pandemic. We wanted to push forward and operate if we could for the thousands of customers we put through every Friday and Saturday night during haunt season. Regrettably, due to operating restrictions being placed on us by the Ohio Department of Health and the orders of Governor Mike Dewine, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our 2020 operating season.
"This saddens us beyond comprehension as this will be the first time in 41 plus years we’ve had to shut down operations. We did discuss trying to just operate The Ride and closing the cave haunt, but unfortunately, it just wouldn’t be the Lewisburg Haunted Cave that everyone has come to love and enjoy. Everyone knows that we have seen an increase to our haunt year after year. We don’t want to risk anyone’s health during these uncertain times. We ask you to be patient and stay strong, as we plan on upgrading our haunt to provide you with even more screams and laughter in 2021. Until then, take care of each other and thank you for your past patronage. On behalf of ownership and the entire Cave Crew, we WILL see you again.
The Lewisburg Haunted Cave offers more than a half-mile of fright on a haunted tour or a real cave 80-feet below ground with live bats and haunted bridges. The cave holds a Guinness World Record for longest walk-through horror house (3,564 feet).
It also features a non-scary tractor-drawn underground wagon ride through the old limestone mining operation while a narrator tells the unique story. More information can be found here.
In 2018, USA Today’s 10 Best Readers' Choice list for Best Haunted Attractions ranked The Lewisburg Haunted Cave in Lewisburg at No. 1.
"Located 80 feet below ground in a real limestone cave, the world's longest walk-through haunt is made even more creepy thanks to some 30,000 live bats," according to the USA Today article. What's more eerie than a real cave with fluttering bats overhead?