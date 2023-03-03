One week till Kroger closes two stores, opens new one in Riverside

The Cincinnati-based national retailer will shutter its Pinewood Plaza business on South Smithville Road in Dayton and a store on Spinning Road in Riverside before launching the new Riverside location at the intersection of Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road.

The current Riverside store is set to close at 6 p.m. Thursday March 9, and the Dayton site is expected shut its doors for good that day as well. Both stores have been mainstays in their neighborhoods for decades. The Spinning Road location opened more than 60 years ago, city officials said.