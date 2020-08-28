Oregon District restaurant to host culinary celebration of Dad’s grilling skills over Labor Day weekend

- Second Course: Mediterranean salad with chickpeas, garden tomatoes, kalamata olives, pickled red onions, capers, cucumbers, feta and fresh herbs over arugula.

- Third Course: Grilled Porterhouse steaks for two. Served with squash straws, tabbouleh salad and tzatziki compound butter.

- Fourth Course: Baklava served with house-made pistachio-vanilla bean ice cream.

A wine and cocktail special will also be available for purchase at the event.

Tickets are $85 for two people and can be purchased by visiting the restaurant’s website. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as spots are limited due to social distancing.

WANT TO GO?

What: Super Dad’s Backyard BBQ Porterhouse for Two at Lily’s Bistro

Where: Lily’s Bistro, 329 E. 5th St., Dayton

When: Friday, Sept. 4, with two seatings, at 6 p.m. and at 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $85 for two people

More info: Website | Facebook