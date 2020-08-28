Oregon District restaurant to host culinary celebration of Dad’s grilling skills over Labor Day weekend

Lily’s restaurant in the Oregon District is creating a four-course meal for those who may not feel like getting the grill out this Labor Day weekend.
The Friday before Labor Day, on Sept. 4, Lily’s will be hosting its “Super Dad’s Backyard BBQ Porterhouse for Two” event on the restaurant’s back patio. There will be two seatings for the four-course meal and event, at 6 p.m. and at 8:30 p.m.
For this event, chef Don Warfe will be grilling Porterhouse steaks to diners’ desired temperature to serve as the shining star of a four-course meal.
The meal will consist of the following courses:
- First Course: Watermelon gazpacho with fresh herbs and goat cheese.
- Second Course: Mediterranean salad with chickpeas, garden tomatoes, kalamata olives, pickled red onions, capers, cucumbers, feta and fresh herbs over arugula.
- Third Course: Grilled Porterhouse steaks for two. Served with squash straws, tabbouleh salad and tzatziki compound butter.
- Fourth Course: Baklava served with house-made pistachio-vanilla bean ice cream.
A wine and cocktail special will also be available for purchase at the event.
Tickets are $85 for two people and can be purchased by visiting the restaurant’s website. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as spots are limited due to social distancing.
WANT TO GO?
What: Super Dad’s Backyard BBQ Porterhouse for Two at Lily’s Bistro
Where: Lily’s Bistro, 329 E. 5th St., Dayton
When: Friday, Sept. 4, with two seatings, at 6 p.m. and at 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $85 for two people