2nd Street Market to celebrate holidays with slate of new events

Downtown Dayton’s 2nd Street Market, located at 600 E. Second St., will offer a selection of programs this season to celebrate the holidays.

Kicking off the festivities will be the Global Artisan Market, slated from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. A showcase of cultures throughout the world, this Global Artisan Market will feature vendors who have immigrated to the United States from areas including Columbia, Afghanistan and Iran. The shops will carry food, art and more.

Another program is Sunset at the Market, which is being held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. A collaboration with the Dayton Arcade, this event launched last August and will continue into 2024. Guests can experience roaming carolers throughout the market while supporting local businesses during extended hours.

The Dayton Arcade’s Holly Days will also be held on Dec. 7. From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Arcade, located at 35 W. Fourth St., visitors have the chance to support more local businesses and experience live entertainment. Travel to both locations will be provided by RTA, who will provide a free shuttle. A notable offer at the event will be a punch card, which will give visitors the chance to win a vendor basket and 2nd Street Market Money. To enter, guests must get the card punched at both locations.

More seasonal events at the market include:

Sunday, Nov. 19 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Global Artisan Fair

Wednesday, Nov. 22 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Stock Up Wednesday

Saturdays, Dec. 2, 9 and 16 — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Holiday Mini Market at the MetroParks Ice Rink at RiverScape MetroPark

at the MetroParks Ice Rink at RiverScape MetroPark Thursday, Dec. 7 – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Sunset at the Market and Holly Days at The Arcade with RTA shuttle between the two events

and with RTA shuttle between the two events Sunday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 17 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Native Christmas Tree Sale

Thursday, Dec. 14 – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Artisan Night

Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Santa Visits the Market

Sunday, Dec. 17: Breakfast with Santa — 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Registration required at metroparks.org.)

HOW TO GO

What: 2nd Street Market seasonal programs

When: Various

Where: 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton

More info: 937-275-7275 or www.metroparks.org