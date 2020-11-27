Beautiful spaces around Dayton we can all be grateful for

Director of marketing and public engagement

I am grateful for the playground and lagoons at Eastwood MetroPark. Our kids love playing there, and it’s so fun to see them explore the islands and bridges, finding the biggest sycamore leaf they can. The park is a great place to get outside and we love to see other households out on the trails, wearing face coverings that help keep us all safe.

Family fun is always in season at Eastwood MetroPark, one of the outdoor gems MetroParks staff members are grateful for. CONTRIBUTED

Grace Dietsch

Regional manager of conservation

I am grateful for finally visiting Russ Nature Reserve and Pearl’s Fen, both of which are managed by Greene County Parks and Trails. I took my 4-year-old to both locations last month and had an absolute blast. Of course I love all of Five Rivers MetroParks facilities, but our neighboring park agencies also protect beautiful landscapes and provide high-quality experiences for people of all ages. This makes me extremely grateful to be in an area where land protection and connecting kids to nature is valued so highly.

Kelly Wood

Horticulturalist

The Aullwood Garden MetroPark gardens and the peace they provide and the Cox Arboretum blue and yellow trails with the freshly fallen layer of leaves and the spring ephemeral flowers patiently waiting underneath.

Lauren Stayer Asquith

MetroParks education specialist

Thankful for all those conservationists who helped establish Five Rivers MetroParks and protect these spaces for us all to enjoy — their foresight and vision allow so much magic to happen.

And thankful for the parents, grandparents, teachers and friends who bring others out to the parks to hike, play and spend time in nature.

Shane Sheldon

Possum Creek park manager

As a runner, I am thankful for all of the trail running opportunities within Five Rivers MetroParks — my favorite spots are Germantown, Twin Creek and Sugarcreek. As a father, I am thankful for the ease of access to nature our parks provide. My children love the Possum Creek Farm. They love the animals, the nature play, and exploring the creek.

Paul Williams

Regional park manager

Standing at Deeds Point MetroPark looking toward the city of Dayton skyline. Standing in the middle of Island MetroPark observing people walking the trail and the activity of the Stillwater and Great Miami Rivers wildlife. Taking a walk to the base of the trail at Wesleyan behind the nature center and viewing the scenic curves of the Wolf Creek as it runs through Wesleyan MetroPark.

Deeds Point MetroPark is a picturesque place to take in the sights and sounds of the city CONTRIBUTED/SCOTT SPENCE

Mike Pitts

Carriage Hill park manager

I am thankful to be able to see the beauty of one of our largest native planted prairies on the green loop at Carriage Hill. This prairie looks amazing whether it’s green and in full bloom, or it’s golden yellow in the fall and winter.

One of the largest native planted prairies in the area at Carriage Hill MetroPark. CONTRIBUTED

Shelby Ashcraft

Conservation supervisor

I’m especially grateful for Germantown MetroPark and the Stillwater Conservation Area. It’s an act of worship to be near the Twin Creek or Stillwater River and listen to the water pass as I hike, sit, or lay in a hammock with a good book. I love to look up at falling leaves, swaying branches, wildlife, and watch the passing of the water. In my stillness, I get to witness the majesty of everyday happenings. I see that specific leaf fall; I see that individual kingfisher catch that unique fish. It would happen with or without me, but I get to enjoy that singular moment in time. These things remind me of my place in this world — nature is a sanctuary.

Peace and quiet is easy to come by along the banks of the the Twin Creek. CONTRIBUTED

Doug Horvath

Education coordinator

I’m grateful that many of our trails are close to our rivers, where it’s easy to step off the trail to access sand bars or gravel bars that routinely get flooded when rain swells the rivers beyond their banks. These riverside spaces are wonderful to explore — like a beach at low tide, they have shells, beautiful sand sculptures and rocks and, many times, birds and other animals or their tracks. They are fresh landscapes where you can be the first to explore, stack a few rocks and play.

Joshua York

Education coordinator

I am thankful for MetroParks’ pine and cedar forests. Many of Canada’s boreal forest owls come down to MetroParks for the winter, and these forests are great places to find saw-whet and long-eared owls.