Break a sweat at the mall this summer

Even if you can shop ‘til you drop without breaking a sweat, The Mall at Fairfield Commons can still be an ideal place to get your workout in with the Summer Sweat series.
The free workouts will be held on Thursday nights, beginning July 22, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Center Court and are designed for all ages and all fitness levels. From organized mall walking groups to meditation sessions and fitness classes, some malls have shifted from predominantly retail destinations to community gathering places with an emphasis on physical and mental wellbeing. The Sweat Series is one example of The Mall at Fairfield Commons’ commitment to creating innovative, energizing experiences for the community.
“We are thrilled to welcome guests to our upcoming Summer Sweat series as a way to stay active during the summer season,” said Leanne Rubosky, The Mall at Fairfield Commons general manager. “Whether guests are looking to try a new workout, connect with friends or simply stay active, we invite everyone to join us for these fun fitness activities.”
The mall has partnered with MVP Dance Fit for the Summer Sweat series that will run weekly through Aug. 26.
“We will offer a variety of classes that we have on our schedule at MVP Dance Fit, including our famous SWERK (sweat work twerk) classes and bodyweight boot camps,” said Chelsea Mozel, of MVP Dance Fit. “These classes will be entry-level classes so that they can be done by any fitness level. We want to help the Dayton community get their bodies moving and find the fun in fitness.”
MVP Dance Fit has partnered with both The Mall at Fairfield Commons and the Dayton Mall to offer classes from over the years.
“We love branching out and reaching new friends in different neighborhoods to bring fitness to them,” Mozel said.
It’s a win for the fitness studio, the mall and participants.
“It’s beneficial in that we get to reach clients that maybe haven’t been able to make it to our studios before and beneficial for The Mall at Fairfield Commons because it helps bring bodies in there as well to see all the amenities and incredible stores inside the mall,” Mozel said “Together, we can bring our community to one place and focus on health and fun all in one jam-packed hour. It gives people the opportunity to try our classes risk free and see if it’s something they would love to incorporate into their workout schedules.”
For more information, visit the Summer Sweat Series Facebook event.
