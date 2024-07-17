Combining art and wellness, Arcade hosts summer series open to public

“This series speaks to our mission to promote the arts, innovation and community,” said Megan Dunn Peters, Dayton Arcade marketing & community partnerships manager. “Free public access to these types of wellness classes is important to the well-being of the community.”

Arcade Art + Wellness is a collaboration of The Contemporary Dayton, Culture Works, Friends of the Dayton Arcade and The Hub Powered by PNC designed to introduce the community to the “intersection of art and physical and mental health outcomes.” Last year’s Fitness Full Circle series has grown from one class a week to four classes a week with the Art + Wellness program. Eva Buttacavoli, executive director of The Contemporary Dayton, was instrumental in expanding the wellness offerings.

“Art has long been recognized as a powerful medium for self-expression, reflection, and communication,” Buttacavoli said. “In this setting, the visual language of art serves as a bridge, allowing individuals to express and share their emotions, fostering empathy, and encouraging a deeper understanding of the complex issues surrounding mental well-being.”

The collaboration doesn’t end within the Arcade complex as the classes utilize a wide variety of health and wellness practitioners from the Miami Valley. Instructors from Day Yoga will teach both the traditional yoga classes and chair yoga for seniors. The movement therapy classes include Qigong — an ancient Chinese wellness practice that coordinates breath, body movements, and meditative exercises — and dance therapy, which uses movement and dance as therapeutic tools to address physical, psychological, cognitive, and social issues. And the Heartfulness Institute will have several different meditation practitioners leading the weekly mindfulness & meditation sessions.

Accessibility is a key component of the Arcade Arts + Wellness Summer Series. Rack cards have been distributed to all 17 Dayton Metro libraries to spread the word throughout the community. And prior experience isn’t required for any of the classes, so all are welcome.

“As important as the program is, so too is the outreach,” Buttacavoli said. “We want to make these classes accessible to everyone.”

How to go

What: Arcade Art + Wellness

Where: Dayton Arcade, 35 W. 4th St.; The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. 4th St.

Schedule:

Yoga – Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Arcade rotunda

Movement Therapy – Thursdays, noon-1:15 p.m. (Qigong: July 25, Aug. 1 and 8); noon-12:45 p.m. (dance therapy: Aug. 15, 22, 29, Sept. 5) Arcade rotunda

Mindfulness & Meditation – Fridays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., The Contemporary Dayton

Chair Yoga for Seniors – Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon

More info: Programs are offered free of charge but require Eventbrite signup at www.eventbrite.com. For more information, visit arcadedayton.com/events.