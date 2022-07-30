Fitness and fun at the Barre at the Bar

A fusion of ballet, Pilates, yoga and strength training paired with a refreshing beverage – Barre at the Bar blends fitness and fun.
“It’s a full body workout that’s low impact and beginner friendly,” barre fitness instructor Alexis Reed said. “And having class in a bar adds a fun, social aspect to it.”
Barre at the Bar will be held at the Hidden Gem Music Club, in Centerville, on August 6. Participants will utilize the club’s large island bar much like a dancer uses a ballet barre in the studio and cap off the workout with a cocktail, mocktail or glass of wine after the hour-long class.
“You will feel as if you have worked out all areas of your body,” Reed said.
Modifications will be offered throughout the class to make it accessible and appropriate for all ability levels. Classes begin with a warm-up – either standing or on a mat – followed by a workout that incorporates the core, legs, glutes and upper body. A cool down, with longer stretches, wraps up the workout, but not the evening.
“It’s a great workout, paired with social time after class,” Reed said. “You can enjoy time with your friends or meet new people.”
Barre workouts are nothing new to Reed who studied dance from the time she was a child. She knows firsthand the many benefits of adding a consistent barre workout to your fitness routine.
“There is definitely a toning component because you’re working specific muscle groups in a way you might not be used to,” Reed said. “And, although it’s not a high-impact workout, you do raise your heart rate, so there is increased cardio ability over time.”
While barre classes can help strengthen and tone and increase endurance and metabolism, those are not the primary selling feature of Barre at the Bar for the long-time dancer, now instructor.
“It’s fun, and if you find something fun, that you enjoy, you will keep going back,” she said. “And every barre class is slightly different, so you don’t get bored.”
And hosting the class in the club, rather than a fitness studio, also eliminates a bit of the intimidation factor for newcomers.
“It’s more accessible,” Reed said.
While Barre at the Bar is currently only held a few times a year, Reed also teaches at Day Yoga for those who want to add regular barre workouts to their fitness regimen.
Barre at the Bar
What: A 60-minute barre fitness class designed for all ability levels followed by a beverage of your choice
When: Aug. 6, 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg-Centerville Road
Cost: $20, includes beverage
More: Bring a mat
Info: Visit https://dayyogastudio.com/ or Day Yoga on Facebook
