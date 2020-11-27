Get active: Cold weather won’t stop these cyclists

The fall rides had three different groups with one cycling along local bike paths and two others on the road, riding at different speeds.

“We had people in their 20s all the way into their 60s,” Bohn said. “We try to make it inclusive.”

So inclusive, in fact, that Spoken Bicycles — in conjunction with Brunning Endurance — also has weekly winter runs leaving from the shop for those who prefer to travel by foot.

Bohn, who tries to get out and ride four or five days a week, knows how beneficial fitness can be, physically and mentally.

“It’s been a tough year and riding helps me get my mind off things,” he said. “I’ve been trying to be creative, helping keep people motivated.”

There is almost nothing more rewarding to Bohn than getting new people into his shop.

“Cycling can be an intimidating sport — it can be expensive and then there’s the spandex,” he said with a smile. “I try to make sure my shop is inviting and welcoming to everyone.”

If you need some extra motivation to drop in, there is a small bar with craft beers and cocktails in Spoken Bicycles. Cheers to a good ride and a good time.

SPOKEN WINTER BIKE LEAGUE

What: Weekly 35-50 mile rides with an average pace of about 17 mph. Routes posted weekly on Facebook. Stick around afterward for a beer or mimosa.

When: Saturdays at 9 a.m.

Where: All rides begin at Spoken Bicycles, 1201 Central Ave., Middletown

Info: Spoken Bicycles Facebook page includes event listings and updates. Cancellations, in the event of inclement weather (heavy rain, snow, ice), will also be posted on the event page.

COLD-WEATHER CYCLING TIPS

Here are some tips from Otto Bohn, owner of Spoken Bicycles: