GET ACTIVE: Explore and socialize with Cycle Kettering community rides

Exercise, enjoyment and education – Cycle Kettering community rides are about more than discovering the neighborhood.
“One of the biggest things we hear is that people don’t feel comfortable riding on the roadway,” said Andy Aidt, GIS systems manager for the City of Kettering. “So, one of the main things we try to do is have an educational component as well as a fun ride.”
The monthly community rides – with the first one slated for May 22 – will be held through September on the last Sunday of the month at 4 p.m. The rides are designed for adult participants and are free but advance registration is required.
“The goal of the rides is to introduce cyclists to the many safe cycling routes through Kettering, to help folks see how they can get from their homes safely and enjoyably cycle through routes and trails and city streets through Kettering,” said Brent Devitt, president of Cycle Kettering. “Community rides will ramble along at a ‘no sweat’ pace for 10-12 miles and help riders explore parks, neighborhoods and shopping areas while learning safe cycling tips and socializing with other cyclists.”
Rides, led by trained bike leaders, will last about two hours, stopping at a few Kettering parks. Over the course of the five rides all 21 Kettering parks will be visited. Can’t make the monthly group ride? The routes are posted on the Cycle Kettering website so anyone can ride anytime.
The rides are part of Cycle Kettering’s mission to advocate, promote and create opportunities for all forms of cycling in Kettering. The League of American Bicyclists awarded the City of Kettering Bronze level Bicycle Friendly Community status in 2021. Just a year old, Cycle Kettering – a chapter of Bike Miami Valley – has held several community events since its inception.
“We helped plan, organize and lead the Miami Valley Cycling Summit rides through Kettering in the spring of 2021,” Devitt said. “We had a ‘lights on bikes’ installation for cyclists this past summer that was very popular with more than 30 cyclists getting free front and rear light sets mounted on their bikes, courtesy of Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.”
The events all relate to Cycle Kettering’s mission.
“We want to figure out how we get more people to ride, not just for recreation,” Aidt said.
Helping riders get comfortable sharing the road with motorists is a goal of the community rides – one that could lead to pedaling to work or to the store rather than driving.
“A group commands attention and space so these rides can be a great first step,” Aidt said. “Plus, it’s a great opportunity to socialize and have a good time.”
For more information on the community rides, visit Cycle Kettering on Facebook.
City of Kettering Bike Routes
12.4 miles of signed on-street, side path and off-street bike routes
* On-street bike lanes: 3/4 of a mile
* Off-street bike paths: 3/4 of a mile
* On-street bike routes: 9.3 miles
* Side paths: 1.8 miles
Cycle Kettering Community Rides
Unless otherwise noted, rides start and end at the Kettering Wellness & Fitness Center
* May 22, 4 p.m. (Kettering Recreation Center)
* June 26, 4 p.m.
* July 24, 4 p.m.
* Aug. 21, 4 p.m.
* Sept. 18, 4 p.m.
To register: Create a user account and log into the Kettering Parks Recreation and Cultural Arts Department website and search bicycle. Registration for the June through September rides is not open yet.
