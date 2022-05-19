GET ACTIVE: Downtown walk offers fun, free fitness

Free Healthy Living kits will also be distributed to the first 75 participants. Kits include a healthy cookbook, bowls and plates with nutrition information, a measuring spoon, pedometer, towel and healthy snacks.

“Physical activity is one of the most important steps people can take to improve their health,” said Stacy Shern, Chronic Disease Prevention senior manager, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County. “This event aligns with the CDC’s Active People, Healthy Nation initiative.”

The national initiative is designed to help 27 million Americans become more physically active by 2027, including 15 million adults who are currently considered inactive taking part in some moderate-intensity activity every day, like brisk walking.

According to the CDC, despite the known health benefits of being physically active, only 50 percent of American adults and about 25 percent of high school students meet the minimum guidelines for aerobic physical activity.

Free, fun and convenient – as downtown residents and employees can do it on their lunch hour – the Active People, Healthy Montgomery County Downtown Fun Walk checks all the boxes.

Active People, Healthy Montgomery County Downtown Fun Walk

What: Free event highlights the healthy benefits of walking. A variety of vendors will be on hand featuring health and fitness information, blood pressure screenings and more.

When: May 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., walk from RiverScape to McCook Field begins at 11:45 a.m.

Where: RiverScape MetroPark Pavilion, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Info: 937-225-5700 or visit www.phdmc.org

FYI: First 75 participants receive a free healthy living kit