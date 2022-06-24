GET ACTIVE: EverWalk strives to get everyone moving

The world-wide walking initiative, or walking revolution as it has been described, was started by accomplished swimmer Diana Nyad and her expedition leader Bonnie Stoll. Nyad made history in 2013 when, at the age of 64, she swam from Havana to Key West, Florida, in 53 hours.

“Diana was the first person to ever make this swim without the aid of a shark cage,” said Mel Grosvenor, a naturalist with Greene County Parks & Trails. “She made five attempts and finally achieved her dream at the age of 64 – the distance was a whopping 110 miles. After that, she and Bonnie wanted to encourage people to get out and do something for their health. They recognized that sitting is the new smoking and wished to come up with a way to get people to be more active.”