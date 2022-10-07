GET ACTIVE: Every Trail Challenge at Hills & Dales MetroPark

“And when else can you make snow angels after a hike,” Michelle added with a smile.

The challenge is true to its name as participants hike every trail in every one of the 19 Five Rivers MetroParks. Those who successfully complete the challenge will have more than a sense of accomplishment as they will also receive a patch.

But the challenge is about more than logging mileage. It’s about camaraderie and accountability.

“There might be days you just don’t feel like hiking, but if you know there are 20 other people meeting you there, you’re more likely to go,” Brian said.

Hikers who can’t make the scheduled times can trek the trails on their own time and log their mileage.

Think you’re up to the challenge?

Every Trail MetroPark Challenge FAQ

* What is the Every Trail MetroPark Challenge?

The challenge was designed in 2015 by avid hikers Michelle and Brian Coleman to give participants the opportunity to become a “thru-hiker” and pay respect to the many well-maintained trails and parks Five Rivers MetroParks has to offer.

* How many trails and miles are included?

There are 19 parks and more than 84 miles of trails if hikers complete the challenge on their own. Hiking with the Colemans in the scheduled moderate-paced hikes will include some additional trails and connectors and tally approximately 145 miles.

* When are the hikes?

Times will vary, but hikes will be held on Saturday or Sunday with two or three hikes scheduled each month.

* How long do hikers have to complete the challenge?

Hikers have nine months from kick-off of the challenge (Oct. 22). The final scheduled hike will take place in March 2023, but hikers have until May 1 to complete all the trails.

* Can anyone participate?

The challenge is designed for members of the Dayton Hikers, but anyone can join the organization free of charge. Visit www.daytonhikers.org for more information or www.meetup.com/daytonhikers/ to register for the hikes.