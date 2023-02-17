BreakingNews
Burger Bar, with sand volleyball and pickleball courts, to open in Deerfield Twp.
X
Dark Mode Toggle

GET ACTIVE: Finding your peace at International Peace Museum

Parks & Rec
By Debbie Juniewicz, Contributing Writer
2 hours ago

Intentional, calming and beneficial – yoga can be a peaceful break in an otherwise hectic day. It’s also a perfect fit for the International Peace Museum.

The downtown Dayton museum has partnered with the Traditional Yoga Society to offer a low-cost, weekly yoga practice.

“With work, kids or school, it’s so important to take a moment for yourself,” said instructor Kali Macklin. “For me, yoga is a journey of connecting with yourself at a deeper level and teaching allows me to share my love for the practice.”

Macklin is a member of the aforementioned local nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a space “for any sincere yoga student regardless of socioeconomic status, race, or sex.” The group leads a weekly 45-minute gentle yoga class at the museum’s new home in Courthouse Plaza.

“It’s a slower practice, definitely beginner friendly, with a focus on breathing and relaxing,” Macklin said. “It’s short, so people can come at lunch and go back to work.”

Explore10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Peace Museum Executive Director Kevin Kelly is excited to welcome aspiring yogis to the museum’s new home. After close to two decades in the Isaac Pollack House on Monument Avenue, the new location offers increased accessibility and versatility with a variety of multi-use spaces.

“We’re very excited to offer yoga because it will bring more people into the building, possibly for the first time,” Kelly said. “People can help themselves, help the museum and enjoy a beautiful space.”

The museum has three different rooms that can be utilized depending on the number of weekly participants. Participants can also enjoy the museum’s engaging exhibits that change several times a year before or after their practice.

“We are just blessed to be in this amazing space,” Kelly said.

ExploreNew vendor to continue Mediterranean cuisine at 2nd Street Market

The museum, in its previous location, hosted yoga and meditation practices but discontinued in-person classes due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. The change of venue presented the opportunity to restart an on-site restorative yoga program.

“Yoga is all about inner peace, so the Peace Museum is an ideal location,” Kelly said. “And there are so many benefits. It helps you sleep better, gives you a sense of well-being and enables you to deal with conflict more effectively.”

“And it’s a perfect way to end a busy week,” Macklin added.

Lunchtime Yoga at The International Peace Museum

What: 45-minute gentle yoga class for all levels with Kali Macklin of the Traditional Yoga Society

When: Fridays at noon

Where: The International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

Cost: $10

More: Changing facility and lockers available. Participants can bring their own mat or use one provided by the museum.

In Other News
1
GET ACTIVE: Time for adventure in the Five Rivers MetroParks Trails...
2
GET ACTIVE: Speaker series celebrates adventure and the great outdoors
3
GET ACTIVE: Roderer’s Wellness Workshops offer fun and fitness
4
GET ACTIVE: Taking stock of fitness trends for 2023
5
WINTER HIKING: Dayton’s most beautiful spots for a winter walk

About the Author

Debbie Juniewicz
© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top