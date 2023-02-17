GET ACTIVE: Finding your peace at International Peace Museum

Explore 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Peace Museum Executive Director Kevin Kelly is excited to welcome aspiring yogis to the museum’s new home. After close to two decades in the Isaac Pollack House on Monument Avenue, the new location offers increased accessibility and versatility with a variety of multi-use spaces.

“We’re very excited to offer yoga because it will bring more people into the building, possibly for the first time,” Kelly said. “People can help themselves, help the museum and enjoy a beautiful space.”

The museum has three different rooms that can be utilized depending on the number of weekly participants. Participants can also enjoy the museum’s engaging exhibits that change several times a year before or after their practice.

“We are just blessed to be in this amazing space,” Kelly said.

The museum, in its previous location, hosted yoga and meditation practices but discontinued in-person classes due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. The change of venue presented the opportunity to restart an on-site restorative yoga program.

“Yoga is all about inner peace, so the Peace Museum is an ideal location,” Kelly said. “And there are so many benefits. It helps you sleep better, gives you a sense of well-being and enables you to deal with conflict more effectively.”

“And it’s a perfect way to end a busy week,” Macklin added.

Lunchtime Yoga at The International Peace Museum

What: 45-minute gentle yoga class for all levels with Kali Macklin of the Traditional Yoga Society

When: Fridays at noon

Where: The International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

Cost: $10

More: Changing facility and lockers available. Participants can bring their own mat or use one provided by the museum.