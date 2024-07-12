GET ACTIVE: Gem City Stride is up and running

“I was looking for a black-led running club I could join in Dayton, a group I could consistently run with,” Wright said. “The closest group I found was in Cincinnati, so I decided to start my own.”

Wright’s initial social media post, inquiring about interest in a social running group, was met with great enthusiasm.

“I thought, maybe I was onto something,” she said with a smile.

A few weeks later, the newly formed Gem City Stride had a pair of runs on the calendar. Beyond breaking a sweat or logging miles, the grassroots running group encourages camaraderie.

“Gem City Stride is about creating connections and building community,” Wright said. “We want to encourage people to get out and get moving together.”

Gem City Stride is open to all ages and all fitness levels — walkers, casual joggers and distance runners alike — with different pace groups to match the experience levels.

“It really is designed for anyone and everyone,” Wright said. “We welcome runners of all paces as well as joggers and walkers. It’s all about having a good time and keeping it chill for our seasoned runners, while also welcoming those who are just getting started. And if people have kids — bring them.”

Exercising in a group setting has a variety of benefits including increased motivation and social accountability. And, according to the Baylor College of Medicine, “the quantity and intensity level tends to be higher in a group fitness setting over a solo workout.”

Gem City Stride hosted its inaugural run on Saturday with more than 60 people lacing up their running shoes. The next run scheduled for July 20 at 8:30 a.m., starting at West Social Tap & Table, 1100 W. Third St. Initially, the running club plans to meet on the first and third Saturdays of the month with different Dayton-area routes ranging from 1-3 miles. Runners and walkers can do all or part of the route.

“I know life is busy, but it’s so important to make time for yourself and your health,” Wright said. “There’s a saying ‘you can’t pour from an empty cup,’ and I have found that to be true.”

And with Gem City Stride, Wright is hoping to blend fitness and fun seamlessly.

“I believe we have the right community for this,” she said. “And I’m excited to see where we go from here.”

For more information, visit Gem City Stride on Facebook.