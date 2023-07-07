GET ACTIVE: Get your ‘Om’ on with summer yoga

Warm breezes and longer days – summer is the perfect time to get out of the studio and into the sunshine to practice yoga.

“I absolutely love taking the practice of yoga outdoors,” said Michelle Daniel, holistic health practitioner. “The whole experience offers an incredible calming effect on both your body and mind. It allows each person to have enhanced mindfulness and connection with nature while heightening one’s awareness and decreasing stress.”

From scenic community parks to open-air shopping centers, yoga classes are offered throughout the Miami Valley this summer at little or no cost. Ready for tree pose among the trees? Here are some options to enjoy summer yoga and sunshine.

YOGA AT THE GREENE

The Greene Town Center offers more than dining and retail therapy as the Beavercreek shopping center also hosts fitness classes throughout the summer in the Center Court.

“The Greene Town Center prides itself on bringing together the community in our multi-use center that focuses on the community’s recreational and social interests,” said Allie West, business development specialist. “We remain committed to the wellness of our customers, tenants, vendors, and the community at large.”

Yoga in Center Court with Indigo Yoga

What: All-level and all ages welcome to outdoor yoga classes with Indigo Yoga

When: July 15, noon

Where: The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane

More: Free class but registration is required at www.indigoyogadayton.com

Goat Yoga with Goat Country Yoga

What: An all-levels yoga class that combines fun, fitness and furry little yogis

When: July 27, 7 p.m.

Where: The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane

More: Cost is $30, kids 12 and under are free with paid adult. Tickets at https://www.goatcountryllc.com/event-details/goat-yoga-at-the-greene-2023-07-27-19-00

METROPARKS YOGA IN THE PARK

The Five Rivers MetroParks Fitness in the Park series offers a variety of free fitness classes at RiverScape MetroPark all summer. Tori Reynolds, of Speakeasy Yoga, has been part of the program for close to a decade and always looks forward to practicing at the scenic outdoor venue.

“There is so much positivity and so many good feelings – there is no place like it to teach outdoors,” she said.

Yoga in the Park

What: Free beginner-friendly, all-level yoga class under the pavilion

When: July 22, 10 a.m.

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave.

More: No registration required; for information on MetroParks events, visit www.metroparks.org/programs-events-finder

GOAT YOGA BY THE POND

Play Kettering is bringing goat yoga to Delco Park for an hour-long, beginner-level class for those 18 and older.

Play Kettering Goat Yoga by the Pond

What: Beginner-friendly goat yoga class with Goat Country, LLC

When: July 17, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering

More: Cost $30 for Kettering residents; $40 for non-residents. Information and registration at https://www.playkettering.org/event/goat-yoga-by-the-pond/

THE LIFESYTLE TECHNIQUE

Daniel, the founder of The Lifestyle Technique, finds joy and inspiration outdoors. So, summertime means a full slate of events at Frost Farmstead. From sunrise to well past sunset for the YoGlow, Daniel offers yoga events with the added fun of you-pick wildflowers.

“Practicing outdoor yoga has you feeling more alive and relaxed and having you feel more refreshed from head to toe,” Daniel said.

Sunrise Yoga and You-Pick Wildflower Bundle

What: Enjoy a gentle sunrise yoga practice and then create your own freshly picked wildflower bundle

When: July 15, 9 a.m.

Where: Frost Farmstead, 185 South Valley Road, Xenia

More: Cost $32.50 on Eventbrite, for a complete list of yoga events with The Lifestyle Technique, visit www.thelifestyletechnique.com

NEIGHBORHOOD YOGA

The Centerville-Washington Park District and Method Yoga Studio are offering various outdoor yoga classes throughout the summer. Classes are suitable for all levels.

Neighborhood Yoga: Breathwork/Meditation

What: Focus on breathwork and meditation while enjoying the tranquility of the park in this free class led by Megan Lees of Method Yoga Studio.

When: August 10, 7 p.m.

Where: Rosewood Park, 475 Roselake Drive, Centerville

More: Class for those 18 and older, for information and registration, visit https://cwpd.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=3458