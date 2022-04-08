GET ACTIVE: Space Three hosts Wellness Wednesdays

“After about two-and-a-half years in business, we have really homed in on our fitness offerings and we saw a need to give our members some insight into nutrition as well because the two really go hand-in-hand,” Space Three owner Lindsey Deck said. “We also thought it was important to offer a dedicated low-impact class to counter all the hard work we put in throughout the week. And we wanted our community to have a chance to connect with one another outside of a traditional class offering.”

Space Three, at 39 S. St. Clair St., will host its first Wellness Wednesday on April 13 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The evening will include a 45-minute yoga class with Michelle Daniel followed by a nutritional discussion about hunger cues with registered dietician Brandi Breden. Deck plans to host a Wellness Wednesday at least once a month.