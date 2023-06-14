GET ACTIVE: Tone It Thursdays at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton

Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton has become an ideal venue for empowering fitness classes.
Free fitness classes are held on Thursdays from noon-1 p.m. through September and are open to all ages and fitness levels.
“This year, we came up with the idea to designate Thursdays as ‘Tone It Thursday,’ offering our downtown workers and residents a healthy and fun outlet to experience a variety of free hour-long fitness classes,” said Lynn Robertson, Downtown Dayton Partnership special events manager. “Space Three offers free classes every other Thursday. We fill in the rest of the Thursdays with anything from yoga to belly dancing to INNERGIZE dance fitness to line dancing. Our goal is to get workers out of the office for a bit, promote a healthy lifestyle during the work week and spread awareness about local fitness groups and organizations.”
Kelly Gibson of INNERGIZE had participants rocking out to upbeat tunes under the colorful awning earlier this month.
“For some of us, our fitness business is our full-time job and the last few years have been hard,” Gibson said. “They are not only providing free access for fitness to the community – which is so important – but they are supporting small businesses while doing it.”
Space Three has been holding free fitness classes downtown for the past two summers and is excited to be a regular part of the Tone It Thursday lineup this year.
“We really love getting out into the community and meeting new people and showing them how fitness can be fun,” said Lindsey Deck, Space Three owner and instructor. “Since we’re still relatively new, this also gives us an opportunity to introduce ourselves, show Dayton what they can expect from our studio and meet some of our instructors.”
Beyond the fitness classes, The Square Is Where festivities take place on Courthouse Square Tuesdays-Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. When fitness fanatics aren’t breaking a sweat at Courthouse Square, performers take the stage offering free lunchtime entertainment. For a complete list of events, visit or www.downtowndayton.org or The Square is Where on Facebook.
Upcoming Tone It Thursdays:
June 15: Yoga with Bronwen
June 22: Space Three
June 29: Line dancing with Jai
