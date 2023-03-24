GET ACTIVE: Trailblazing Hope Outdoors inspires Dayton area youth to climb to new heights

“My oldest son is very adventurous kid, he’s my daredevil, he’s not scared of anything,” Hines said with a smile. “My youngest son has ADHD, so he gets to move and learn which is really good for him.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

These stories are music to Jonathan Slider’s ears. The Trailblazing Hope Outdoors founder and executive director created the organization to “to empower youth through access to the restorative beauty and challenge of nature while fostering their physical, intellectual, social and spiritual development.”

Slider and his core group of volunteers provide between 35-45 experiences a year for kids in fifth through 12th-grade. Winter meant snow tubing and ice skating and the spring series kicked off with riding adventures at Mike’s Bike Park.

Explore 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

The program will soon climb to new heights as the Trailblazers will be heading to Wright State University for indoor and outdoor climbing and rappelling. Starting with the 26-foot indoor rock wall at the Wright State Student Union, the participants can learn the basics and build their confidence before testing their skills on the 51-foot outdoor tower.

While the learning is geared to the young Trailblazers, Slider has also learned plenty from the program’s eager and excited participants.

“The cool thing is being able to learn and understand the kids’ perception of riding a mountain bike or climbing a tower and seeing a kid falling in love with something,” he said.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Slider has gained a whole new perspective on the program as his own daughter is now old enough to participate.

“There was a moment last fall when she was struggling and got off her bike and ended up walking the trail,” he said. “And another time we went, and she said, ‘Dad, can we stay longer?’ It’s cool to have those moments as a parent.”

Explore Art in the City to return to downtown Dayton this summer

Trailblazing Hope Outdoors has worked predominantly with youth in Greene and Montgomery County but is hoping to expand its reach to include local youth organizations. The programs are open to all adventure seekers in middle school through high school.

For more information, visit www.trailblazinghope.com or Trailblazing Hope Outdoors on Facebook.