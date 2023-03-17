GET ACTIVE: Yoga & Wine blends fitness, fun, friendship at The Brightside

“I really enjoyed the whole energy of the class, the fun and the people,” Drumm said. “It really is fun when you bring a lot of like-minded people together.”

The event begins with time to socialize, enjoy a snack and fill your wine glass. The slower-paced class – with a focus on breathwork and energy renewal – allows for plenty of time for sips of wine in between poses.

“We even do a fun balance pose with the wine glasses,” Snyder said.

Once Drumm took the class she was hooked on yoga.

“Yoga gives me power in body and mind,” Drumm said. “I feel like you can control a lot of things through breathwork.”

She now starts most days with yoga.

“It helps me get off on the right foot,” Drumm said.

The Yoga & Wine class is just one of the many wellness classes hosted by The Brightside.

“We host so many concerts and weddings, it can get pretty stressful,” said event creator Libby Ballengee. “It’s nice to build in yoga, dance and other wellness pop-up events to remind ourselves to take a time out for some self-care. They are great events to offer both to our staff and the larger community.”

For more information on Yoga & Wine Wednesday, visit The Brightside Music & Event Venue on Facebook.

Yoga & Wine Wednesday

What: A gentle yoga class accompanied by wines, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks

When: March 29, 6-8 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Brightside Music & Event Venue, 905 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Cost: $20, Venmo payments @elesha-snyder

More: Bring your own yoga mat and props