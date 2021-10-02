Get out of the studio and back into nature with Wild Yoga

The three-hour program includes an immersive scenic two-mile hike followed by a gentle yoga practice, ideal for beginners. The goal is to slow down and connect with your surroundings.

“The class will help you be really present in the moment, connecting your five senses with the natural environment,” Thimons said. “So rarely are we able to be truly present in the moment.”

The outdoor experience is a win-win as both yoga practice and spending time outdoors have similar benefits including decreased stress, enhanced mood and improved sleep quality.

“And when we reduce stress, we make better decisions,” Thimons said.

Busy schedules, work and family demands – not to mention the invasiveness of technology – many people find it difficult to take time for themselves. Possum Creek’s picturesque lakes, gorgeous prairie and scenic forest trails, make it a bit easier to disconnect from daily demands and reconnect with nature.

“I have been wanting to do something like this for a long time so I’m really happy to get it off the ground,” Thimons said.

This guided outdoor experience will be limited to 15 participants and will be held rain or shine. The meditation practice and discussion will also offer helpful tips for those who want to continue an outdoor practice on their own.

Thimons would like to offer Wild Yoga sessions throughout the year, in various locations.

“It’s a great way for people to get out of the studio,” she said. “It’s also a great way for people to experience our MetroParks and see what a gem they are.”

Contact this contributing writer at djuniewicz@gmail.com.

Wild Yoga: Connecting Your Yoga Practice with the Natural World

WHAT: Experience mindful walking and meditative movement in the great outdoors. Learn about the benefits of eco-therapy, shin-rin yoku (forest bathing), how to utilize technology to connect to nature, and meditation techniques to use beyond this session.

WHEN: Oct. 9, noon-3 p.m.

WHERE: Possum Creek MetroPark, enter park at 4790 Frytown Road and park at Argonne Forest entrance.

TICKETS: $30

MORE: Bring yoga mat and hiking gear. Rain or shine event, in the event of extreme weather, event will be rescheduled.