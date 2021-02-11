Go bird watching in your own backyard this weekend

Data collected as part of the Great Backyard Bird Hunt help scientists understand how bird populations are doing and enable them to better monitor and protect birds around the world. The February observations, in particular, help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations.

It’s about more than data collection, however, it’s about making a connection with nature.

Whether it’s 15 minutes in the backyard or an afternoon at the park, connecting with nature has both physical and psychological benefits. And what better way to destress after a long week of work or school than spending time in the fresh air with some feathered friends for company?

While the air is brisk and a flurry is still a possibility, the timing couldn’t be better to bundle up and catch a glimpse as the lack of winter foliage is helpful.

“Now is a great time of year, especially for beginners, because you can see them so much more clearly,” said avid birdwatcher Amanda Caton of Washington Township.

Aullwood Garden MetroPark is just one of the many local parks to check out during the Great Backyard Bird Count. CONTRIBUTED

Want to venture out to a local birding hotspot? Check out the Birding in Ohio page on the OOS website for a list by county or alphabetically by location at birding-in-ohio.com/.

Join the Great Backyard Bird Hunt

Participating is easy and can be done anywhere you find birds. Simply watch birds for 15 minutes or more, at least once between Feb. 12-15 and report what you see. For more information, visit www.birdcount.org/about.

Share your sightings:

Merlin Bird ID app: Ideal for beginners and those new to the count. Merlin covers bird species from seven continents and is available in eight languages. The app is free and easy to use, www.birdcount.org/merlin-bird-id-app/.

eBird Mobile app: If you have participated in the count before, this free app might be the way to go. Creating an eBird account is quick and easy, www.birdcount.org/ebird-mobile-app/.

Contact this contributing writer at djuniewicz@gmail.com.