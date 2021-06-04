Reel in the catch! Fishing derby offers free family fun

Lavatzky is a longtime fishing enthusiast who belongs to two bass clubs. He thoroughly enjoys sharing his love of fishing with youngsters.

“I grew up fishing in Michigan and I always enjoyed fishing with my son,” he said. “My granddaughter is 16 and she loves to fish.”

Fishing has a variety of benefits for children. Spending time in nature has been shown to reduce stress and increase attention spans in school-age children. Fishing increases patience and concentration, promotes independence, improves coordination and boosts self-esteem.

“And it’s a lot of fun,” Lavatzky said.

Young anglers learn the basics at the Dor-Wood Optimist Club Annual Youth Fishing Derby. CONTRIBUTED

As a retired Dayton police officer, Lavatzky has seen how valuable activities like fishing can be, helping young people stay busy and focused. And national programs like Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs have been promoting healthy lifestyle for more than two decades.

“Because we are an optimist club, we want to provide fun and safe activities for kids,” he said. “But if I can help steer one young person in the right direction, I’m happy.”

HOW TO GO

What: Dor-Wood Optimist Club Annual Youth Fishing Derby, a free youth fishing event. Bring your own fishing equipment or use loaner poles. Bait will be provided

Who: Children ages 5-16 and their parent or guardian

Where: Delco Park, Kettering

When: Saturday, June 19

Schedule: 9-9:45 a.m. – registration; 9-10 a.m. – casting demonstrations; 10 a.m.-noon – fishing derby; Noon-1 p.m. – awards

More: Held rain or shine, info at www.dorwood.org/fishing-derby

Tips for a fun family fishing trip

