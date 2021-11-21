Skate your way into the holidays

Smiles and skating will go hand-in-hand as the ice rink has a full slate of seasonal events on tap to help celebrate the holidays.

Caption Fun for the entire family at the MetroParks Ice Rink. CONTRIBUTED

Fun on the ice

From skating lessons for all ages to fun themed open skating nights and curling to broomball, there is something for everyone at the ice rink.

“For those who don’t know how to skate, we have skate helpers, new skates for kids that offer a better fit and skating lessons,” Adamisin said. “We want people to build their confidence and have a great time.”

Admission is $6 daily, plus $2 for skate rental. Children 3 and younger are free with a paying adult. Reduced admission and skate rentals are now available for those who utilize SNAP/EBT benefits. Customers simply need to present their SNAP/EBT card to receive a 50% discount thanks to the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation’s Access to Nature financial assistance program.

“The past two years have been challenging, so we’re thrilled to be able to remove some of the barriers for families, making the rink a more inclusive and easily accessible destination for outdoor fun,” Adamisin said.

Season passes are also available for $30 (individual) and $90 (family) and are good for unlimited visits all season.

Caption Skate helpers can help even the littlest skaters enjoy a fun and safe time at the MetroParks Ice Rink.. CONTRIBUTED

Fun off the ice

Holiday shopping will be a breeze as the ice rink will host 2nd Street Market vendors at the Holiday Mini Market on Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 4-8 p.m. Find unique gift items and enjoy delicious treats from market vendors at the RiverScape Café during those weekends. The café offers snacks and warm beverages all season long.

Need to warm up or just relax with your friends? The Kettering Health Comfort Tent is the ideal place to take a break. In accordance with MetroParks’ guidelines, masks are required in the tent but not outdoors.

“We want people to have a safe and comfortable experience,” Adamisin said. “Being outside is one of the healthiest things we can do.”

For additional information about MetroParks Ice Rink programs, events or pricing, visit www.metroparks.org/icerink.