Soak in the seasonal color during a fall hike

Crunchy leaves underfoot and a canopy of vibrant orange, yellow and red leaves overhead; fall hikes are a delight for the senses.
While most of the state is still fairly green, it won’t be long before the Miami Valley is ablaze with fall colors. Ohio Department of Natural Resources fall color forester David Parrott estimates that Southwest Ohio should be at or near its fall color peak between Oct. 20-25. But there are a few variables.
“Warmer temperatures can push back the fall color timeline,” Parrott said. “And a big weather event – heavy rain or high winds – can also have an impact.”
A little seasonal color is beginning to make an appearance as black walnut, buckeye and sycamore trees are among the first to show off their fall finery, followed by maples, with oak trees among the last to change color.
Northern Ohio will be the first to show off the vivid fall colors with the Columbus area likely peaking between Oct. 15-20. Staying up-to-date on the statewide color forecast is easy on the ODNR website https://ohiodnr.gov, which includes fall travel ideas and activities as well as a fall color progress map.
“Fall colors are a good excuse to get out and see all the natural beauty Ohio has to offer,” Parrott said.
Breathtaking scenery, paired with cooler temperatures, make fall an ideal time to get out and enjoy the great outdoors. Members of the Dayton Hikers share some of their favorite spots to take in the beauty of the season.
- Kathleen Young Andersen: Last year, the Twin Valley trails were stunning, this is a strong comment coming from a native New Englander.
- Andy Bergeron: MoMBA (MetroParks Mountain Biking Area) – riding through the fall leaves is quite entertaining, dappled sunlight. Great stuff.
- Barb Bayliff: I love Sugarcreek MetroPark, the orange trail. There is the Osage orange trail, which slows down time. Also the Three Sisters, who still love each other – even though one has laid down – are on the trail. But, the light on this trail “goldenizes” everything, each tree is bathed in perfect sunshine, the leaves rustle calming all who pass by.
- Veronica Davis: Twin Creek MetroPark – it’s had some incredible displays and there is nothing like walking out of the woods into the prairie and being struck by the colors when the sun is hitting them just right. Just wow, I can’t wait!
- CJ Hodson: Shoreline hikes at Caesars Creek or East Fork state parks.
- Ryan Landis: I kayak all the time at Caesars Creek, it’s amazing and I like the shoreline hike too.
- Tom Maher: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum is the best I’ve seen. It’s the variety of trees that make it so beautiful.
- Katie Thimons: Sycamore State Park is a great spot for leaf peeping.
