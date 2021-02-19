They’ve got the beat

Phillips couldn’t agree more.

“Working out improves and strengthens the immune system,” she said. “Drums Alive also helps with dexterity and incorporates strength training, which benefits both large muscle groups.”

Whether participants are standing or sitting, Golden Beats classes can be modified to adapt to various workout levels, making it accessible to everyone. Phillips has had seniors well into the 90s participate in her classes.

“There are some very fit seniors out there and that inspires me,” she said. “But I do a constant assessment and everything is modified to the individual.”

Good for the mind

Golden Beats classes are good for the brain as well as the body.

Research has shown that drumming produces changes in the central nervous system and has been found to improve and increase the neurological connection between the brain hemispheres. Drumming can have a positive impact on individuals with a variety of conditions including attention deficit disorder and Parkinson’s disease.

The fun of banging it out like a rock star is based on science as drumming can induce a natural high by increasing alpha brain waves, a change that can also help you feel more calm and relaxed. Neuroscientists have also made the correlation between an increase in alpha brain waves and a reduction of depressive symptoms.

The social and emotional impact of the class is also important.

“We’ve had great friendships come out of the class,” Phillips said.

And boredom is not an issue in Drums Alive classes. From folk music to motion picture soundtracks, the music varies greatly, as do the routines.

“This is not a cookie-cutter class,” Phillips said. “No two classes are the same but they are all fun.”

