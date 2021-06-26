Warrior Expeditions offer journeys of a lifetime

The Great American Rail-Trail Veterans are in the midst of a 3,700-mile journey from Washington D.C. to Washington state. CONTRIBUTED

Camaraderie is one of the three Cs of Warrior Expeditions – camaraderie, contemplation and community. The journeys offer valuable time with fellow veterans as well as time to decompress from their military service. The expeditions also create opportunities to interact with community supporters and build valuable networks.

Since 2001, more than 3 million American veterans have returned home from war but many of them did not have the opportunity to transition from their experiences, something that contributes to post-traumatic stress disorder. Warrior Expeditions was created to provide opportunities for veterans to transition from their wartime experiences through therapeutic outdoor experiences.

“I saw some horrific things in my 30 years in the Army,” said Jay Waters, a retired colonel who was deployed in Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan. “But in the Army, you always knew what you were going to do. A trip like this gives you structure again.”

Waters enjoys having the opportunity to interact with people along the way, especially fellow veterans. The 56-year-old makes it a point to stop at American Legion and VFW posts along the route to connect and share stories.

“For me, I like being out in small town America and big town America,” Waters said. “It’s an amazing experience.”

Great American Rail-Trail Veterans

Paul Cook

Branch: Navy (2005-14)

Hometown: Boulder, Colorado

Deployments: Iraq, Somalia

Joseph De La Garza

Branch: Navy (1993-2005)

Hometown: Laguna Vista, Texas

Deployments: Iraq

Alan Garrigus

Branch: Navy (1984-2014)

Hometown: Greenville, S.C.

Deployments: Saudi Arabia, Iraq

Allison Garrigus

Branch: Navy (1988-2009)

Hometown: Greenville, S.C.

Deployments: Iraq

Jay Waters

Branch: Army (1987-2017)

Hometown: Alexandria, Virginia

Deployments: Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan