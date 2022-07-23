Pinball Garage doubles its size with expansion

Combined Shape Caption Jasmine Watkins, 11, and Dominic Watkins, 6, ride on a motorcycle game inside the new expansion at Pinball Garage. They've doubled their size and added 30 more games and a dining area. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption Jasmine Watkins, 11, and Dominic Watkins, 6, ride on a motorcycle game inside the new expansion at Pinball Garage. They've doubled their size and added 30 more games and a dining area. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“Hamilton’s been amazing to us,” he said. “We are here and expanded because of what Hamilton’s done for us with anything we’ve ever needed.”

He said people from the mayor and city manager on down check in on him, and other businesses, on a regular basis. “Cities don’t do that stuff,” Baker said.

Several city officials attended a ribbon cutting dedicating the expansion, including Mayor Pat Moeller, who thanked Baker for his initial investment when he opened VPcabs Virtual Panel, which produces virtual pinball machines, in 2018. Then Pinball Garage opened in 2020.

“You brought a bit more fun to this town,” said the mayor. “And thank you for being a caring person. I know you’ve used this facility to have fundraisers, you care about your fellow small business person.”

Baker first made a name for himself when he appeared on the television show “Shark Tank” in 2016, presenting his virtual pinball machine company, and landed a business partnership with Entrepreneur Daymond John.

Baker, Hamilton’s 2021 Citizen of the Year, has been one of the first to step up when there’s a charitable need, from helping out Hanover Reserves after that business experienced a devastating fire to hosting a car show fundraiser for Gavin Ward, a 16-year-old who later died from complications from DIPG, a rare brain cancer.

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates said this expansion asked, “What more can you ask for? It looks fabulous. Games, food, friendly conversation.”