Princess Bride actor to share stories about classic movie in Springfield event

The movie The Princess Bride is actually older than the Clark State Performing Arts Center, but the film’s cult following is alive and well, and it will help the venue mark its anniversary with a program unlike any other in the PAC’s 30-year history.

For its first time, the PAC will present what has become a popular entertainment trend. “The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes” will offer a viewing of the classic film followed by a question-and-answer session and behind the scenes look with the film’s male lead Elwes live on stage in Springfield on March 24.

“The film has a lot of fans, and we’ve had an excited response,” Dan Hunt, executive director of the PAC in Springfield, said. “We wanted to try something new with this.”

Elwes played the role of the star-crossed Westley and Dread Pirate Roberts in 1987′s The Princess Bride. The movie blends comedy, adventure and romance executed by a cast that included Andre the Giant, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Peter Falk, Billy Crystal, Fred Savage and more. Rob Reiner directed the movie.

The Princess Bride generated many memorable lines, including “As you wish,” “Mostly dead,” “Inconceivable,” and “Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”

Six years after the film premiered, the PAC opened, and the upcoming season of shows will mark its 30th anniversary. Hunt began working at the PAC just two weeks before it opened.

