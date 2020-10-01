X

PROST! 3 ways to raise your glass to Oktoberfest this weekend

Prost! The 37th Annual Germanfest Picnic Lite was held at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District from Friday, August 14th through Sunday, August 16, 2020. Even though the full festival couldn't be held at RiverScape MetroPark due to the COVID-19 pandemic, German food and beer were enjoyed by guests in two tents with socially distanced tables. The festival's signature food, beer and merchandise were available via a new online ordering option with the choice of carryout or curbside pickup which received an overwhelming response from the community. Did we spot you at the Kranz? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

By Ashley Moor

This is the time of year when people are typically donning their lederhosen and warming up their taste buds for copious amounts of German food and beer.

But COVID-19 had other plans for 2020, resulting in the cancellation of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations across the region. But, the party must go on, and these smaller Oktoberfest gatherings are offering something to cheer about.

Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club

The Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club will be celebrating all things German, just in time for Oktoberfest season and German-American Day.

On Saturday, Oct. 3 from 3-10 p.m., guests are invited to a socially distanced Oktoberfest celebration at the club, located in St. Anne’s Hill Historic District.

The event will feature authentic German food, music and beverages. Guests who do not feel comfortable staying for the entire celebration can pre-order their food on the club’s website or walk in to place an order and get it to go. While pre-ordering, customers can also schedule a pickup time for curbside pickup. Those who wish to stay for the festivities can enjoy their food in the socially distanced tent on site.

As far as the food goes, guests can look forward to munching on a number of German favorites, from sauerkraut to cherry streusel cake, as well as German beer.

Admission to the event is $5 for non-club members and free for German Club members with a card, military and students with an ID. There will be free parking for the event across the street at Stivers High School.

Unless you are consuming food or beverages, masks are required while attending the event.

WANT TO GO?

What: Oktoberfest with German American Day Celebration

Where: Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, 1400 E. 5th St., Dayton

When: Saturday, Oct. 3 from 3-10 p.m.

Cost: Free for German Club members with a card, military and students with an ID. $5 for everyone else attending.

More info: https://dayton-liederkranz-turners-inc.square.site

Eudora Brewing Company

EudoraFest returns for a socially-distant celebration featuring German food specials, exclusive limited-edition stein releases, live music, taproom giveaways and more.

The brewery will be offering exclusive EudoraFest 2020 steins for purchase and taproom use on a first-come, first-serve basis. They will be releasing a set number at 4 p.m. on Friday, noon and 4 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

A small German-inspired food menu includes Bavarian pretzels with beer mustard and beer cheese.

All guests are still required to follow the brewery’s COVID-related guidelines. Eudora Brewing Company cannot seat groups larger than 10 and all seating is first-come, first-serve. Customers are required to wear a facial covering when not seated at a table and all guests must remain at their tables when not using the restroom, ordering or picking up their food.

WANT TO GO?

What: EudoraFest 2020

Where: Eudora Brewing Company, 3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

When: Friday, Oct. 2 from 4–11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 4 from noon to 8 p.m.

More info: www.eudorabrewing.com

The Marzen Oktoberfest beer from Moeller Brew Barn in Troy will be on full display at the brewery's Oktoberfest event, which takes place from Friday, Oct. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 4.
Credit: Moeller Brew Barn - Troy

Moeller Brew Barn

Oktoberfest festivities are set to take place all weekend at Moeller Brew Barn in Troy.

This weekend, customers can enjoy German brews like Marzen Oktoberfest, Dunkleweizen and Moweizen on tap.

Throughout the weekend of German-inspired festivities, several musicians are set to perform. They include the following musicians:

- Drew Rochotte on Friday, Oct. 2 from noon to 3 p.m.

- Ken & Mary Turbo Accordions Express Live Music on Friday, Oct. 2 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 3 from 7-10 p.m.

- Jenna Drees on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- The Reatles on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 4-7 p.m.

- Mack McKenzie on Sunday, Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Noah Back on Sunday, Oct. 4 from 3-6 p.m.

WANT TO GO?

What: Oktoberfest at Moeller Brew Barn in Troy

Where: Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy

When: Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

More info: www.moellerbrewbarn.com

