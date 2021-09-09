Prost! Springboro’s Oktoberfest returns this weekend with beer, food and unique contests

Saturday’s events include a hot dog eating contest, wiener dog races, a beer tasting, a continuation of the steinholding contest and more.

Oktoberfest Springboro’s organizers have worked diligently to focus primarily on offering brews made from authentic German recipes, including well knowns like Paulaner and Ayinger, while reaching further back to bring you offerings from the likes of Brauhaus Riegele and others.

This event has continued to involve local breweries as well. A full listing of beer and wine selections is available on the Oktoberfest Springboro’s Untappd page.

Saturday features a beer tasting, which is separately ticketed, and includes food and six beers for a very reasonable $20.

While beer is considered food, and may be the top priority for many Oktoberfest fans, don't go sleeping on the schnitzel.

You could be satisfied with the traditional German potato salad, any of the nine varieties of wurst or the intriguing German sundae (hint: no ice cream is involved), but there's no shortage of grub at this year's event.

In fact, authentic German dinners will be served including Chicken Goulash, Schnitzel, Jagerschnitzel, Roasted Chicken, Two Bratwurst, Cabbage Rolls and Schweinebraten. With over 10 varieties of German Wurst, dozens of desserts and traditional side dishes, you’ll feel like you’re right in Deutschland.

Dinners are offered inside the church and come with a plethora of options — all of which can be viewed on Oktoberfest Springboro’s official website.

Beyond beer and food, there’s much merriment to be had. Cue the wiener dog race. On Saturday at noon, cheer on the dachshunds as they run their short legs across a dedicated track. The registration deadline has passed, but you can still watch. Prizes will be given out for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

Open to children of all ages, the free-to-enter Hot Dog Eating Contest will test the strength of competitors’ stomachs. How many hot dogs can you eat? Prizes to be awarded. The contest is at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Think your facial hair is impressive? The Thomas Stiver Memorial Beard Contest occurring at 6:30 p.m. Saturday will be the judge of that. This contest is free to enter and prizes will be awarded.

Proceeds from the festival will be used to help local charities in supporting those in need. A portion of proceeds will be donated to The Food Pantry, Hope House Mission, Cincinnati Shriners Hospitals for Children, Springboro Community Assistance Center, the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties.

Caption Oktoberfest will return to Springboro this year

HOW TO GO

What: Oktoberfest Springboro

Where: Springboro United Church of Christ, 5 W. Mill St., Springboro

When: Sept. 10-11. Open 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday

Cost: $3 per guest. Admission is free to active military with ID and kids 12 and under.

More info: Website | Facebook